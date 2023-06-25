SL vs IRE News
Dimuth Karunaratne's fantastic hundred before Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help Sri Lanka thump Ireland
Ireland saw a heavy loss against Sri Lanka by 133 runs on Sunday ( 25 June) at Queens sports club, Bulawayo. Dimuth Karunaratne's hundred and Wanindu Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match 15, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Sri Lanka and Ireland will face off in the 15th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. This Group B clash takes place on Sunday 25 June at Queens Sports Club in Bulawa
Sri Lanka crush Ireland to register their 100th test win
Sri Lanka absolutely thumped the Irish by 10 runs and an innings to clean sweep the visitors. With the win they registered their 100th test wins. Dual tons from Nishan Madhushanaka
Dual double hundreds and a century keep Sri Lanka in driver's seat in Galle Test
Sri Lanka started the day being well ahead of Ireland and they didn't missed the mojo as they continued to keep their truck going. They scored a record breaking 704 losing only 3 w
Twin centuries and a brisk fifty propel Sri Lanka to the driver's seat in Galle test
Sri Lanka replied Ireland with the best way possible. It was turning out to be a very good day for the Lankan batters. They made toil hard for the Irish bowlers and gave away only
Ireland piles up runs before Sri Lankan openers carnage
Ireland started exactly from where they left off last day. Lorcan Tucker was knocked over by Vishwa Fernando in the earlier of the day 2. But Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher didn’
Balbirnie, batters put Ireland to a strong position after day 1
After being thumped in the first match, Ireland have come stronger in the second one. Captain Balbirnie led the platform for Ireland, Tucker and Stirling kept the impetus towards t
Prabath Jaysuriya's 10 wicket haul gives Sri Lanka a thumping win over Ireland
Sri Lanka thumped Ireland by an innings and 280 runs only inside 3 days in Galle. Ireland were stuttering for 67-7 after day 2 and they started with full flow Tucker. But things di
Sri Lanka in commanding position after day 2 in Galle
Chandimal and Samarawickrama kept the truck goingChandimal and Samarawickrama added 183 runs together. Throughout the passage of play, both notched up their hundreds. They made sur
Sri Lanka will host Ireland for two Tests in April
Cricket Ireland has today confirmed it has agreed to a change of schedule that will see the Irish men's tour of Sri Lanka in April become a two-match Test series in Galle.Cricket I