Shubhman Gill News
At one stage we thought we will be able to restrict them around 200-210: Gill
Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill spoke after the match against Delhi Capitals. Shubhman Gill's Gujarat narrowly lost by 4 runs after they just weren't able to chase 224.Gill sa
Our batting was very average: Gill
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill spoke after the match. His side suffered a heavy defeat against Delhi Captials. Delhi won the match by 6 wickets, as they gunned down 90 runs wi
IPL 2024 : [WATCH] Shubman Gill Expresses Frustration Over Umpire's Call in RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match
In a heated clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2024 season, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill found himself at odds with the umpires over a
Gill is the next god of Indian cricket , says Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Shubman Gill and said the youngster is the "new god" of Indian cricket.Former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that Shubman
Gill Broke the Record of Fastest 2000 ODI Runs
Young Indian batter Shubman Gill achieved a milestone. South African batsman Hashim Amla’s record of fastest 2000 ODI runs (by innings) has been broken by Gill. Back
Gill moves to No. 3 in the latest men's ICC ODI rankings
A pair of Indian up-and-coming talents have set new career highs in the latest MRF Tires ODI Batting Rankings, beating world No. 1 batsman Babar Azam.Great news for Team India: two
Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 84* thumps Windies as India square the series by 2-2
India thrashed West Indies by 9 wickets and 3 overs to spare on Sunday (13th August) at Lauderhill, Florida. India chased down WI's competitive target 179 at ease. Credit to the op
CSK pass GT challenge to play IPL final for tenth time
Chennai Super Kings passed the Gujrat Titans challenge in qualifier 1 in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) by 15 runs on Tuesday (23 May) to become the first team of this season to
Gill's stunning century eliminates RCB from IPL 2023
Gujarat Titans overhauled Royal Challengers Bangalore's 197 by 6 wickets and 5 balls to spare with the help of Gill's stunning hundred. Winning the toss GT wanted to bowl first in
Shubman Gill's stunning hundred before Shami's sensational four wicket haul demolish SRH
Gujrat Titans thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 15th May (Mon). Shubman Gill's maiden IPL hundred and Mohammad Shami's sensational four
Gill ton keeps India in hunt in Ahmedabad test
India managed to gather 253 runs losing only 3 wickets. Credit to Shubhman Gill's hundred to pile up the runs. Rohit and Gill started the day very nicely. They made a 74 runs partn