Sheikh Parvez Jibon News
Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 to confirm semifinals
Bangladesh could have gone to thesemi-finals if they had won against Pakistan in 38.1 overs. However, thesemi-finals are far away, the Tigers could not win due to batting failure.
Bangladesh U19 win against Nepal U19 in World Cup Super Six phase
Bangladesh U19 team won by 5wickets against Nepal U19 team in their first match of the ICC U19 World CupSuper Six phase. As a result of this victory, the youth of Bangladesh surviv