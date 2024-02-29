Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club News
Shakib changes his team in DPL
DPL (Dhaka Premier League) isgoing to start. With the new season ahead, the team change has also started. Itwas already known that Shakib could change the team. Shakib changed the
Sohan hopeful of returning to national team again
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterNurul Hasan Sohan dreams of returning to the national team again. He even wantsto be in the ODI World Cup team.Sohan has spent a great seasonwith the
Afif's quick-fire 60 aids Abahani clinch their 21st title in DPL
Abahani Limited yet again won the Dhaka Premier League. They won by 4 wickets against the defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club to win the title. Afif Hossain, Anamul Haq
We will try to give our 100 percent effort on the field: Mosaddek before 'unofficial' DPL final
This year’s edition of the DhakaPremier League (DPL) is near the end. The current champions Sheikh JamalDhanmondi Club and Abahani Limited are going to meet in the unofficial final
Prantik Nawroz Nabil creates example of 'sportsmanship' in DPL
Prantik Nawroz Nabil is floatingin the sea of appreciation by showing a unique example of sportsmanship. In thematch between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club
It is one of the top leagues in the world: Unmukt Chand after registering for BPL
Unmukt Chand, the former captainof the India U-19 World Cup winners, says that Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)is one of the top leagues in the world and that’s why he has decided t
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club rewards Nurul Hasan Sohan BDT 25 lakh for DPL triumph
One of the best finishers in thecountry, Nurul Hasan Sohan had been in a great rhythm in the recently concludedDhaka Premier League (DPL). He was instrumental in the first-ever DPL
Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day
The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear
Sohan not considering himself as 'mature finisher' yet
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsmanNurul Hasan Sohan is one of the best finishers in Bangladesh cricket. But aftergetting a chance in the national team recently, however, he could not
Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup
Nazmul Abedin Fahim praises Sohan's patience in batting
Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul HasanSohan is testing his patience with the bat in DPL. Coach Nazmul Abedin Fahimhas noticed Nurul's improvement in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL
Another blow for Bangladesh ahead of Sri Lanka Tests as Mushfiqur, Miraz pick up injuries
Cl TaskinAhmed is not in the squad for the first Test due to injury. There’s beenconcern about Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam too. This time Mushfiqur Rahimand Mehidy Hasan Mira