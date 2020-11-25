Shashank Manohar News
New Zealand's Greg Barclay elected as ICC chairman
New Zealand’s Greg Barclay has been elected as the new independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) beating Imran Khwaja after second round of voting.He succeeds
Who will be next ICC Chairman?
International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of cricket, is now completely without guardians. Chairman Shashank Manohar resigned few days ago.But so far the ICC ha
Shashank Manohar has been anti-Indian: N Srinivasan
Shashank Manohar has announced his resignation after holding the post of ICC chairman for two consecutive terms. N Srinivasan, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket
ICC chairman Shashank Manohar steps down
International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down on Wednesday after two tenures at its helm. He has been replaced by Imran Khwaja as interim chairman.
PCB chairman Mani as next ICC Chief?
Shashank Manohar will step down as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman next month. In this place, the name of his compatriot, the current president of the Board of Control
The fate of T20 World Cup to decide on June 10
The entire cricket world was watching yesterday's International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting with keen interest. The fate of the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia was supposed
Smith wants Sourav as head of ICC
Sourav Ganguly's skills as an organizer have been proven long ago. It is no small feat to be the president of an organization like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)
SLC to promote Kumar Sangakkara in 'big way' for ICC post
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board will promote former captain Kumar Sangakkara in a "big way" for the ICC post. This was revealed by the Hon. Secretary Mohan de Silva.Speaking exclusiv
BCCI wants ICC chairman to step down early
India's Shashank Manohar has been the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two terms. The infamous 'Big Three' policy was abolished during his tenure. As a resul
ICC shuts down headquarters in Dubai
Eventually the headquarters of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the global governing body of international cricket, has been closed. All staff at the ICC's headquarters in
BCCI looking for representatives in ICC committees
As they are already in the process to reclaim their lost ground in the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India will now be looking at having
ICC chairman and vice chairman to visit Galle
Bipin Dani ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has accepted the SLC invitation and is booked to arrive to watch the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the P. Sara Oval