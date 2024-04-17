Shane Watson News
Sunil Narine touches Watson and Rohit in a rare feat in IPL
Sunil Narine scored a magnificent ton last night against Rajasthan Royals, which is his maiden T20 hundred in 504 innings. Sunil NarineIn a home fixture against the table topper Ra
IPL 2024: Shane Watson Praises Rishabh Pant's Inspiration and Impact on the Cricket World
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen nothing less of an incredible comeback for Rishabh Pant. With some outstanding performances for the Delhi Capitals, Pant has made a spectac
Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history
Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most
Sammy says 'No' to Pakistan after Shane Watson
After Shane Watson now Darren Sammy also said no to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). For Pakistan's head coach slot, after Watson Sammy was PCB's second choice, who won two T20 world
Watson not interested to be Pakistan head coach
Former Australian all rounder Shane Watsonhas pulled out of the race to become Pakistan's head coach after being the PCB's preferred candidate.Watson, who recently coached Quetta G
Watson, Sammy the priority for Pakistan's vacant head coach role
Pakistan cricket is going throughthe biggest change in the memory. From the captain, coaching staff, and selectorsto the president of the cricket board, there has been a change. Th
Watson backs Green to replace Warner at top in Tests
Cameron Green, according toformer Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, is the optimal candidate to replaceDavid Warner as the opener in Tests.Green, according to Watson,possesses t
Shane Watson appointed as Quetta Gladiators head coach
Quetta Gladiators has appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as the franchise's head coach in the upcoming 2024 edition of PSL.Former Australian all-rounder Shane Wat
Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final
ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite
Babar is going to absolutely ready to go against India: Watson
Former Australia all-rounder ShaneWatson is hopeful that Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's cricket team, willgo back to his best form when Pakistan faces their fiercest rivals,
I am slightly concerned: Steve Smith regarding Test cricket's future
Australia star batter Steve Smithwants the cricket boards to give the highest importance to the five-day format.He thinks it is possible to keep people interested in Test cricket o
Virat Kohli creates history in IPL
After hearing the name, ViratKohli, a great cricketer should come to everyone’s mind. This time he haswritten his name in a record book with a new milestone.Royal Challengers Banga