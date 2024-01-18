Shane Dowrich News
Shane Dowrich sues Cricket West Indies for loss of earnings
Despite being 'qualified', he didnot get a place in the national team. On the contrary, the contract was canceled.The complaint was about not playing enough matches. So this time t
Shane Dowrich retires from international cricket
Shane Dowrich was scheduled toplay for the West Indies in the upcoming ODI series against England. But hesuddenly announced his retirement from international cricket. As a result,
Roach, Dowrich out of second Test against New Zealand
West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich and pacer Kemar Roach have been ruled out of the second Test match against New Zealand which is scheduled to start from December 11
West Indies Test players return in cricket
Cricketers of the West Indies Test team have returned to training in small groups on Monday at Kensington Oval after the Coronavirus halt on Windies cricket.Due to having extended
West Indies announce squad for second Test
Cricket West Indies named a 13-men squad for the second Test against India which will be the last one of the series.India are now on a complete tour to West Indies after the meg ev
Holder becomes no.1 Test all-rounder in ICC Rankings
Windies Test captain Jason Holder has became the new no.1 Test all-rounder in the latest ICC Test Rankings revealed by International Cricket Council. [caption id="attachment_114463
Holder hails to double hundred, England fade under run mountain
England are trailing by 527 runs in their second innings in the first Test against Windies.West Indies captain Jason Holder depicted his name into the record books with an unbeaten
Game is pretty even right now: Dowrich
Despite picking up 5 wickets for just 55 runs, Windies wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich feels game is pretty even now and anything above 200 will be difficult to chase.After taking a le
Windies put SL on backfoot
Windies' Shane Dowrich, tail-enders and fast bowlers have led fightback against Sri Lanka on day two of the first Test at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The hosts are leading by