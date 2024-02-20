
Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel News
thumb

Habibul Bashar Sumon gets new BCB role

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has assigned another big responsibility to Habibul Bashar Sumon, the formercaptain of the Bangladesh team, despite losing his place in the selection p

thumb

BCB pays women's cricketers dues

Bangladesh women's cricket isprogressing day by day. Several series wins at home, and promising performanceson the world stage have made many people hopeful about the country's wom

thumb

Rumana Ahmed warned for Code of Conduct breach

'No More Cricket ...' - RumanaAhmed's social media status on August 5 created mystery. But is thisall-rounder of the Bangladesh women's team retiring from cricket? Rumana didnot gi

thumb

Bangladesh women cricketers get hefty pay rise

Questions often arise about thesalary of women cricketers. This time Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) showsconcern about it. In a recent board meeting, the board leaders decided toin

thumb

Dinuka Hettiarachchi to be appointed as new Bangladesh women's team bowling coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)Women's Division Chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel made it clear on Tuesday(May 30) morning that the Bangladesh women's team have no relationship

thumb

BCB explains reason for not arranging any Bangladesh-England match in Sylhet

England's Bangladesh tour matcheswill be in Dhaka and Chattogram. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director ShafiulAlam Chowdhury Nadel regretted that. However, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Ch

thumb

BCB appoints Hashan Tillakaratne as women's team head coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has appointed a new head coach for the women’s team after its failure in the AsiaCup at home. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Hashan Tillakaratne has been

thumb

Jahanara and team management blame each other over allegations

Jahanara Alam, a senior cricketer of the women's team, was widely accused by the team management. This time Jahanara has also accused the team management of biased behavior. In s

thumb

European coach to take charge of Bangladesh women's team

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not renewed the contract with Bangladesh national women's cricket team head coach Anju Jain for allegedly failing in the Women's Twenty20 Wor

thumb

BCB director contracts coronavirus

The whole world has been devastated by the coronavirus outbreak. The infection is increasing every day. The spread of COVID-19 is not going to be stopped at all.After former Bangla

