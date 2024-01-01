Sean Williams News
Ervine back in Zimbabwe squad to lead the side, Williams misses out
Despite the fact that experiencedall-rounder Sean Williams will not be participating in the tour, which alsoincludes three T20 Internationals, Craig Ervine has returned to captainZ
Sensational Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army
The ace Indian batterand Harare Hurricanes captain Robin Uthappa took every one for a ride on a timemachine, as played a sublime knock for his side, leading them to acomprehensive
Maheesh Theekshana stars in Sri Lanka's dominanting win over Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka thumped Zimbabwe by 9 wickets to remain table topper of super six round on Sunday (2nd June) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day Sri Lanka won the toss and op
Sean Williams' masterclass crushes down Oman in the first match of super six
Zimbabwe crushed down Oman in a thrilling match in ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers 2023 on Thursday (29th June). Zimbabwe beaten Oman by 14 runs and kept their purple patch going
Sean Williams' majestic 174 flattens USA by a record breaking margin of 304 runs
Zimbabwe thumped United States of America by a massive margin of 304 runs on Monday (26th June) at Harare Sports Club, Harare.Earlier the day, USA won the toss and chose to bowl fi
Raza, Williams star in Zimbabwe's dominating win over Netherlands
Zimbabwe obliterated Netherlands by 6 wickets in a high scoring game in ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers 2023. Sikandar Raza hit fastest hundred in the history of Zimbabwe Cricket
Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak critically ill
Former legendary cricketer ofZimbabwe and former pace bowling coach of Bangladesh Heath Streak is seriouslyill. He’s suffering from colon and liver cancer (stage 4) and the Zimbabw
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
Wanindu Hasaranga becomes No. 1 T20I bowler
Sri Lankan star spinner WaninduHasaranga has replaced Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan at the top of theT20I bowling rankings after a brilliant T20 World Cup in which he took 1
O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe
Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
I think the run-out was one of the turning points: Shakib
Bangladesh won a thrilling matchagainst Zimbabwe today in Brisbane in ICC T20 World Cup. There was no way totell who was going to win until the last ball of the match. Pic: Twitter
Bangladesh clinch last-ball thriller against Zimbabwe
Bangladesh have picked up anail-biting 3-run win against Zimbabwe in their third match of the Super 12 onSunday (October 30) at The Gabba in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The m