Sean Williams News
thumb

Ervine back in Zimbabwe squad to lead the side, Williams misses out

Despite the fact that experiencedall-rounder Sean Williams will not be participating in the tour, which alsoincludes three T20 Internationals, Craig Ervine has returned to captainZ

thumb

Sensational Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

The ace Indian batterand Harare Hurricanes captain Robin Uthappa took every one for a ride on a timemachine, as played a sublime knock for his side, leading them to acomprehensive

thumb

Maheesh Theekshana stars in Sri Lanka's dominanting win over Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka thumped Zimbabwe by 9 wickets to remain table topper of super six round on Sunday (2nd June) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day Sri Lanka won the toss and op

thumb

Sean Williams' masterclass crushes down Oman in the first match of super six

Zimbabwe crushed down Oman in a thrilling match in ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers 2023 on Thursday (29th June). Zimbabwe beaten Oman by 14 runs and kept their purple patch going

thumb

Sean Williams' majestic 174 flattens USA by a record breaking margin of 304 runs

Zimbabwe thumped United States of America by a massive margin of 304 runs on Monday (26th June) at Harare Sports Club, Harare.Earlier the day, USA won the toss and chose to bowl fi

thumb

Raza, Williams star in Zimbabwe's dominating win over Netherlands

Zimbabwe obliterated Netherlands by 6 wickets in a high scoring game in ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers 2023. Sikandar Raza hit fastest hundred in the history of Zimbabwe Cricket

thumb

Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak critically ill

Former legendary cricketer ofZimbabwe and former pace bowling coach of Bangladesh Heath Streak is seriouslyill. He’s suffering from colon and liver cancer (stage 4) and the Zimbabw

thumb

Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland

After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes No. 1 T20I bowler

Sri Lankan star spinner WaninduHasaranga has replaced Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan at the top of theT20I bowling rankings after a brilliant T20 World Cup in which he took 1

thumb

O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe

Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

thumb

I think the run-out was one of the turning points: Shakib

Bangladesh won a thrilling matchagainst Zimbabwe today in Brisbane in ICC T20 World Cup. There was no way totell who was going to win until the last ball of the match. Pic: Twitter

thumb

Bangladesh clinch last-ball thriller against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh have picked up anail-biting 3-run win against Zimbabwe in their third match of the Super 12 onSunday (October 30) at The Gabba in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The m

