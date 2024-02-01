Sanzamul Islam News
Sylhet Strikers sign Sanzamul Islam as replacement
Sanzamul Islam did not get a teamin the BPL 2024 players' draft. No franchise signed him in the team, even in adirect contract. But the door was opened for this spinner. The 34-yea
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Sunzamul confident to do well in seaming conditions
Sunzamul Islam was the new face of Bangladesh squad during their last ODI series against Sri Lanka. But unfortunately he couldn't get to play a single match. Still he remained conf