Sanzamul Islam News
thumb

Sylhet Strikers sign Sanzamul Islam as replacement

Sanzamul Islam did not get a teamin the BPL 2024 players' draft. No franchise signed him in the team, even in adirect contract. But the door was opened for this spinner. The 34-yea

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

thumb

Sunzamul confident to do well in seaming conditions

Sunzamul Islam was the new face of Bangladesh squad during their last ODI series against Sri Lanka. But unfortunately he couldn't get to play a single match. Still he remained conf

