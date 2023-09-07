
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Samit Patel News
thumb

Samit Patel decides to leave Nottinghamshire after 22-year career

Former England all-rounder SamitPatel has stated that he would be leaving Nottinghamshire at the conclusion ofthe current season. The 38-year-old cricketer has been with the team f

thumb

Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10

DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the

thumb

Sreesanth’s last-over heroics helps save the day for Harare Hurricanes

The HarareHurricanes showed nerves of steel in their game against the Cape Town Samp Armyat the Harare Sports Club, as they won a very closely contested game via aSuper Over. The H

thumb

Harare Hurricanes register first win in Zim Afro T10

The HarareHurricanes finally got off the mark in the inaugural edition of the Zim CyberCity Zim Afro T10, as they swatted away the challenge of the Durban Qalandarson Sunday, at th

thumb

The Samit Patel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Samit Rohit Patel (born November 30, 1984) is an English cricketer. A right-handed batsman and slow left-armed bowler, he plays first-class cricket for Nottinghamshire County Crick

thumb

Lahore in PSL final, will face biggest rival Karachi on Tuesday

Bangladesh ODI team captain Tamim Iqbal's team Lahore Qalandars has reached the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL). Lahore secured the final by defeating Multan Sultans by 25 run

thumb

Lahore close to PSL final after 'professor' Hafeez's blistering innings

In the first eliminator match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Saturday (November 14), Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets.Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal c

thumb

Samit Patel joins Glamorgan

England cricketer Samit Patel has signed for Glamorgan on a red-ball loan deal. The all-rounder is set to begin his new short chapter with the franchise which is due to last only f

thumb

Chittagong secures comfortable victory despite Samit's monsterous knock

Courtesy of Luis Reece's tremendous innings of 80 runs, Chittaging Vikings have won by a huge margin of 45 runs against Rajshahi Kings.The match was nothing but just a formality as

thumb

Shakib puts his name in record book

Bangladesh iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, has set another milestone to put his name in the record book. The 30-year old left-hand all-rounder has surpassed Samit Patel to beco

thumb

Match ball goes to Mominul

Rajshahi Kings captain Darren Sammy is relieved after registering his side's second win over Dhaka Dynamites in AKS Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016. He praised Samit Patel and M

thumb

Patel &#039;hopeful&#039; of knockouts

Rajshahi Kings are under a bit of pressure after they lost three out of four matches in AKS Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016. Kings allrounder Samit Patel is still hopeful of mak

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.