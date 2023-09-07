Samit Patel News
Samit Patel decides to leave Nottinghamshire after 22-year career
Former England all-rounder SamitPatel has stated that he would be leaving Nottinghamshire at the conclusion ofthe current season. The 38-year-old cricketer has been with the team f
The Samit Patel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Samit Rohit Patel (born November 30, 1984) is an English cricketer. A right-handed batsman and slow left-armed bowler, he plays first-class cricket for Nottinghamshire County Crick
Samit Patel joins Glamorgan
England cricketer Samit Patel has signed for Glamorgan on a red-ball loan deal. The all-rounder is set to begin his new short chapter with the franchise which is due to last only f
Chittagong secures comfortable victory despite Samit's monsterous knock
Courtesy of Luis Reece's tremendous innings of 80 runs, Chittaging Vikings have won by a huge margin of 45 runs against Rajshahi Kings.The match was nothing but just a formality as
Shakib puts his name in record book
Bangladesh iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, has set another milestone to put his name in the record book. The 30-year old left-hand all-rounder has surpassed Samit Patel to beco
Match ball goes to Mominul
Rajshahi Kings captain Darren Sammy is relieved after registering his side's second win over Dhaka Dynamites in AKS Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016. He praised Samit Patel and M
Patel 'hopeful' of knockouts
Rajshahi Kings are under a bit of pressure after they lost three out of four matches in AKS Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016. Kings allrounder Samit Patel is still hopeful of mak