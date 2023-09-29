Saif Hassan News
Bangladesh announce squad for Asian Games
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the 15-member squad for the 19th Asian Games. Saif Hassan willlead the team. The Bangladesh team will fly to Hangzhou, China on Septembe
Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup, Anamul Haque Bijoy named as replacement
Bangladesh star batter Litton Das,who was unable to travel to Sri Lanka with the Asia Cup squad due to a viralinfection, has been ruled out of the tournament because he has not ful
Litton Das to miss Asia Cup 2023 first match against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh star batter Litton Daswill miss the opening match of the Asia Cup. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) followedthe 'hybrid model' mainly because India did not want to go to Pak
Doubts over Litton's participation in Asia Cup, Saif or Zakir could join squad
Bangladesh's opening pair in theAsia Cup was already in doubt. Because the country's best opener Tamim Iqbal isnot on the team due to injury. Naim Sheikh and Tanzid Hasan Tamim are
Saif trying to improve himself working with Hathurusingha
Bangladesh has announced a squadof 17 members for the Asia Cup. Opener Saif Hassan is on the standby list eventhough he is not in the main squad. Basically, Saif is being prepareda
Saif Hassan preparing himself for all three formats
Saif Hassan has been around thenational team for a long time. Although the Bangladesh batter got theopportunity to play some matches in the past, he is currently not getting the op
Why Riyad and Soumya aren't even in Asia Cup standby players list?
Each team's squad for the ODI WorldCup will consist of 15 members. The number of members in the Asia Cup is 2more, with each squad having a total of 17 members. But Mahmudullah Riy
Soumya, Yasir, Mominul, Bijoy included in shadow team's training camp
Bangladesh Tigers, the country's"shadow team," had their operations off for quite some time. TheBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 'Shadow squad' camp is getting back into fullswing af
Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t
Joy's stunning century and Yasir's 67* helps Bangladesh 'A' draw in last Test
The third four-day match betweenBangladesh 'A' team and West Indies 'A' team has ended with a draw withMahmudul Hasan Joy's century and Yasir Ali's half-century. However, the Tiger
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 3 wickets in second four-day Test
Bangladesh 'A' team have lost toWest Indies 'A' team by three wickets in the second four-day match.Bangladesh's two spinners, Tanvir Islam and Saif Hassan, showed a glimpse of hope
I want to see batters bat six hours: Siddons unhappy with Bangladesh batters' instinct
Jamie Siddons, the batting coachof Bangladesh 'A' team and the high-performance team, is not happy with the batter'sapproach in unofficial Test matches. He said where is the proble