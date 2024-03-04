
Sadeera Samarawickrama News
thumb

Jaker Ali Anik's heroic goes in vain as Sri Lanka cruise pass through the victory

Sri Lanka won a nail bitter in Sylhet in the first T20I on Monday (4th March) by 3 runs. The debutant bolster Jaker Ali Anik's heroic 68 went in vein as Sri Lanka cruise pass throu

thumb

Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44* drives Sri Lanka over 200 run fence

Sri Lanka have posted 206 runs in the first T20I against Bangladesh. Dual fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44 off 21 balls have s

thumb

Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left

Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153

thumb

Lahiru Kumara rips through England's batting lineup as Sri Lanka thrash England

Sri Lanka thumped the world champions England by 8 wickets and 24 overs to spare on Thursday (26th October) at Chinnaswamy. Lahiru Kumara's 3 wicket haul before Nissanka and Sadeer

thumb

Sadeera Samarawickrama's unbeaten 91* steers Sri Lanka home by 5 wickets

Sri Lanka have beaten Netherlands and opened up their account for the first time in this world cup. They have crushed Netherlands by 5 wickets and 10 balls to spare on Saturday (21

thumb

Rizwan - Shafique stellar 176 run stand crushes Sri Lanka

Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Tuesday (10th October). Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 134* and Abdullah Shafique's fantastic 113 defied Mendis' swashbuckling 122 and Sa

thumb

Samarawickrama in Durdanto Dhaka, Cornwall in Comilla Victorians

BPL team Durdanto Dhaka haspicked up Sri Lankan cricketer Sadeera Samarawickrama, who came into discussionafter performing well in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians bough

thumb

Kusal Mendis and Asalanka brilliance take Sri Lanka final after beating Pakistan in a thriller of a match

Sri Lanka reached the final of Asia Cup by beating Pakistan by 2 wickets in a thriller of a match at R.Premadasa Cricket Stadium on Friday (15th September). Kusal Mendis' exception

thumb

Towhid Hridoy heroic eclipses by Sri Lankan disciplined bowling as Bangladesh lose by 21 runs

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs on Saturday (9th September) at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sadeera Samarawickrama's swashbuckling 93 off 72 gave Sri Lanka a competitive tota

thumb

Fifties from Samarawickrama and Asalanka before Pathirana's 4 fer aid Sri Lanka win over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka dominantly thumped Bangladesh by 5 wickets on Thursday (31st August) at Pallakele international Cricket Stadium, Pallakele. Fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charit

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne's fantastic hundred before Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help Sri Lanka thump Ireland

Ireland saw a heavy loss against Sri Lanka by 133 runs on Sunday ( 25 June) at Queens sports club, Bulawayo. Dimuth Karunaratne's hundred and Wanindu Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help

thumb

Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe

The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat

