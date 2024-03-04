Sadeera Samarawickrama News
Jaker Ali Anik's heroic goes in vain as Sri Lanka cruise pass through the victory
Sri Lanka won a nail bitter in Sylhet in the first T20I on Monday (4th March) by 3 runs. The debutant bolster Jaker Ali Anik's heroic 68 went in vein as Sri Lanka cruise pass throu
Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44* drives Sri Lanka over 200 run fence
Sri Lanka have posted 206 runs in the first T20I against Bangladesh. Dual fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka's blitzkrieg 44 off 21 balls have s
Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left
Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153
Lahiru Kumara rips through England's batting lineup as Sri Lanka thrash England
Sri Lanka thumped the world champions England by 8 wickets and 24 overs to spare on Thursday (26th October) at Chinnaswamy. Lahiru Kumara's 3 wicket haul before Nissanka and Sadeer
Sadeera Samarawickrama's unbeaten 91* steers Sri Lanka home by 5 wickets
Sri Lanka have beaten Netherlands and opened up their account for the first time in this world cup. They have crushed Netherlands by 5 wickets and 10 balls to spare on Saturday (21
Rizwan - Shafique stellar 176 run stand crushes Sri Lanka
Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Tuesday (10th October). Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 134* and Abdullah Shafique's fantastic 113 defied Mendis' swashbuckling 122 and Sa
Samarawickrama in Durdanto Dhaka, Cornwall in Comilla Victorians
BPL team Durdanto Dhaka haspicked up Sri Lankan cricketer Sadeera Samarawickrama, who came into discussionafter performing well in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians bough
Kusal Mendis and Asalanka brilliance take Sri Lanka final after beating Pakistan in a thriller of a match
Sri Lanka reached the final of Asia Cup by beating Pakistan by 2 wickets in a thriller of a match at R.Premadasa Cricket Stadium on Friday (15th September). Kusal Mendis' exception
Towhid Hridoy heroic eclipses by Sri Lankan disciplined bowling as Bangladesh lose by 21 runs
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs on Saturday (9th September) at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sadeera Samarawickrama's swashbuckling 93 off 72 gave Sri Lanka a competitive tota
Fifties from Samarawickrama and Asalanka before Pathirana's 4 fer aid Sri Lanka win over Bangladesh
Sri Lanka dominantly thumped Bangladesh by 5 wickets on Thursday (31st August) at Pallakele international Cricket Stadium, Pallakele. Fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charit
Dimuth Karunaratne's fantastic hundred before Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help Sri Lanka thump Ireland
Ireland saw a heavy loss against Sri Lanka by 133 runs on Sunday ( 25 June) at Queens sports club, Bulawayo. Dimuth Karunaratne's hundred and Wanindu Hasaranga's 5 wicket haul help
Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe
The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat