Ruturaj Gaikwad News


CSKvsLSG : Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes History as a Captain IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten century and Shivam Dube's aggressive innings propelled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a commanding total of 210/4 in their encounter against Lucknow Super



KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad fined heavily for slow over-rate

The Indian Premier League's (IPL)Code of Conduct was broken by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul andChennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on Friday. As a resu



"We were 10-15 runs short"- Ruturaj Gaikwad after 8 wicket defeat to LSG

It was a clinical day for Lucknow Super Giants as they've chased down Chennai's competitive total comprehensively. LSG skipper KL Rahul showed his class once again, his 82 off 53 g



We encourage everyone to be in a good headspace: Gaikwad

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad spoke after the well earned victory against home side Mumbai Indians. The Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.Gaikwad said regarding Dhon



Rohit hundred in vain as CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs on Sunday (14th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. 69 from captain Gaikwad and unbeaten 66 from Shivam Dube and then a late blitz fr



It was very nostalgic for me: Gaikwad on batting with Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings continuedtheir unbeaten streak at The Den with a smashing victory over Kolkata KnightRiders on Monday in the present IPL season, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwadsco



Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande star with the ball to demolish KKR

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets on Monday (8th April). Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande combined a deadly bowling to restrict KKR for a measly 137 r



Left-arm seamers are troubling him: Aakash Chopra on Gaikwad's poor form

Captain of the Chennai SuperKings (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been having trouble with left-arm seamers,according to Aakash Chopra.Gaikwad has been dismissed in allthree of his inn



IPL 2024: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad discloses secret behind Shivam Dube's transformation

Chennai Super Kings' middle order batsman Shivam Dube has found a considerable amount of success ever since joining the Yellow Army. The left-handed batsman who played for Royal Ch



MS Dhoni might not play all games: Gayle after Gaikwad named as CSK captain

Former West Indies cricketer ChrisGayle is of the opinion that the legendary MS Dhoni may not start every matchin the IPL 2024. He stated that Dhoni will likely take a vacation in



Gaikwad praises Mustafizur after match-winning bowling performance

Under pressure, Mustafizur Rahmanbowled the crucial overs of the match. Chennai Super Kings captain RuturajGaikwad thinks so. This was Gaikwad's first match as captain in the IPL a



Dhoni had already hinted at Ruturaj about the captaincy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni quits the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings. Chennai will enter the field under the leadership of new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in this tournament. Dhoni ends an

