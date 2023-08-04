
Russell Domingo News
Sujon a man who is a comfort to all: Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)chief Nazmul Hassan Papon was faced with the question whether Khaled MahmudSujon will be included in the team again. But he said, whoever is Sujan orJ

Hashim Amla named as Lions batting coach

Hashim Amla has been appointed asthe batting coach of South African domestic cricket team Lions for three years.Amla will work with former South Africa and Bangladesh coach Russell

Shanto thanks coaching staff and selectors for believing in him

Najmul Hossain Shanto is a verypopular character in the country's cricket arena. For a long time, he hasreceived a lot of criticism, trolls, and more. But the days have changed now

Russell Domingo joins Netherlands coaching panel

The Netherlands have announced their squad for the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. Former Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has been included in the Dutch coaching pane

Chandika Hathurusingha appointed Bangladesh head coach

Chandika Hathurusingha, the formercoach of Bangladesh, has been reappointed as the head coach of the threeformats of the team. The Lankan heavyweight coach is rumored to be in char

Chandika Hathurusingha leaves NSW job to return as Bangladesh head coach again

Sri Lankan coach ChandikaHathurusingha has resigned from the coaching panel of Australia's state teamNew South Wales (NSW) to take charge as the head coach of the Bangladesh nation

BCB wants to recruit head coach before England series

The position of head coach of thenational team has been vacant since the resignation of Russell Domingo. BCB hasnot yet appointed anyone despite speculations about the appointment

Dhammika Prasad among three shortlisted for Nepal head coach post

Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is now one of the three coaches shortlisted for the headcoach of the Nepal cricket team.According to the highly placedsources in CAN (C

Sridharan Sriram comes to Bangladesh to discuss about his future

Bangladesh team has no head coachat present as Russell Domingo has resigned and Sridharan Sriram’s contract hasexpired. When there is a discussion around who will be the new coach,

We are trying to bring in two coaches: BCB

The era of two captains is goingon in Bangladesh cricket. Shakib Al Hasan is handling the responsibility of theT20 and Test format. Another senior Tamim Iqbal is the regular captai

How Bangladesh fear in Russell Domingo’s tenure

Bangladesh were in great shapebefore the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, the then head coach Steve Rhodes losthis job immediately after the World Cup as Bangladesh could not perform a

Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach

Russell Domingo has resigned asthe head coach of Bangladesh. He informed about his decision to BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday (December 27).After the end of the last Test

