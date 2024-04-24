
Riyan Parag News
Riyan Parag credits Kohli for his reincarnation of form

Riyan Parag has been in tremendous form in this season of IPL. After being prompted to number 4 he has unearthed his batting maestro and is one of the forces behind Rajasthan Royal

Kumar Sangakkara suggests Riyan Parag not to look too far ahead rather he should concentrate on Rajasthan

Riyan Parag is having a fantastic IPL season thus far, smacking three half - centuries till now and is being tipped as a potential pick for upcoming T20 world cup.Riyan Parag after

Tewatia - Rashid's late blitz takes Gujrat home in a thriller of a chase

Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman G

I think Parag had a bit of ego last year: Hogg

Riyan Parag has already played acouple of match-winning knocks for RR as they are the only team with anunbeaten record - four wins in as many matches.Australian spinner Brad Hoggap

IPL 2024: Watch - Riyan Parag's falcon like effort to save certain boundary in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Riyan Parag has been always good on the field as he saved a certain boundary after his teammate made a misfield at the long-on region during the game against Royal Challengers Bang

[ WATCH ] Rohit Sharma Shows Sportsmanship by Requesting Fans to Not Boo Hardik Pandya at MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match

The Rajasthan Royals won the toss in a critical game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, and elected to bowl first. This was a wise move as their new ball bowlers, mainly Tren

Riyan Parag gets Orange Cap after his assured 54* run knock over Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets on Monday (1st April) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Scintillating spells from Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult combined of 6 wicket

Boult, Chahal run riot to hand Royals a dominating victory over Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets on Monday (1st April) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Scintillating spells from Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult combined of 6 wicket

"The biggest thing we've seen in Riyan is maturity" - Kumar Sangakkara on Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). This is Rajasthan's second win in a row in the season. Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swas

Riyan Parag's single handed demolition thumps Delhi by 12 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swashbuckling 84 off 45 balls and brilliant death bowling fr

Sanju Samson heaps praise on Riyan Parag for his performance against RCB

Rajasthan Royals played against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the yesterday's fixture at MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field first. The

RCB suffer another batting collapse as RR move to the top

For the second match in a row, RCB failed to make their batting click, causing another defeat . RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals by 29 runs in the IPL 2022 edition, leaving them in a s

