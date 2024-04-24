Riyan Parag News
Riyan Parag credits Kohli for his reincarnation of form
Riyan Parag has been in tremendous form in this season of IPL. After being prompted to number 4 he has unearthed his batting maestro and is one of the forces behind Rajasthan Royal
Kumar Sangakkara suggests Riyan Parag not to look too far ahead rather he should concentrate on Rajasthan
Riyan Parag is having a fantastic IPL season thus far, smacking three half - centuries till now and is being tipped as a potential pick for upcoming T20 world cup.Riyan Parag after
Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman G
I think Parag had a bit of ego last year: Hogg
Riyan Parag has already played acouple of match-winning knocks for RR as they are the only team with anunbeaten record - four wins in as many matches.Australian spinner Brad Hoggap
IPL 2024: Watch - Riyan Parag's falcon like effort to save certain boundary in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Riyan Parag has been always good on the field as he saved a certain boundary after his teammate made a misfield at the long-on region during the game against Royal Challengers Bang
The Rajasthan Royals won the toss in a critical game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, and elected to bowl first. This was a wise move as their new ball bowlers, mainly Tren
Riyan Parag gets Orange Cap after his assured 54* run knock over Mumbai Indians
Boult, Chahal run riot to hand Royals a dominating victory over Mumbai
"The biggest thing we've seen in Riyan is maturity" - Kumar Sangakkara on Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag's single handed demolition thumps Delhi by 12 runs
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swashbuckling 84 off 45 balls and brilliant death bowling fr
Sanju Samson heaps praise on Riyan Parag for his performance against RCB
Rajasthan Royals played against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the yesterday's fixture at MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field first. The
RCB suffer another batting collapse as RR move to the top
For the second match in a row, RCB failed to make their batting click, causing another defeat . RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals by 29 runs in the IPL 2022 edition, leaving them in a s