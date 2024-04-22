Rishad Hossain News
Rishad's all round brilliance hands Shinepukur a convincing victory
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Gazi Group cricketers by 13 runs in the Super League match of DPL. Rishad Hossain contributed notably in this convincing victory. He shone both with ba
Rishad revealed the secret of hitting big sixes
Rishad Hossain was originally called up to the national team to handle the bowling department. However, he has come to the attention of everyone with his excellent performance with
Rishad - Nahid run riot as Shinepukur have a thumping win over Gazi Group
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Gazi Group cricketers by 80 runs on Sunday (7th April). Batting first, Shinepukur scored 242 runs off 43 overs. Gazi group got bundled out for 161 runs
Abdul Mazid's 95 eclipses Rishad's fifer as Brothers Union beat Shinepukur by 26 runs
Brothers Union beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 26 runs on Thursday (28th March). Shinepukur's leg spinner Rishad Hossain picked up fifer. But his fifer went in vain as Brothers Uni
Tamim gives credit to everyone, has no regret on missing out century
Bangladesh have crashed Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Monday(18th March) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium to seal the ODI series by 2-1. Bangladesh young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim play
"A player like him makes life easier for a captain" - Shanto lauds Rishad for his all round maestro
Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to clinch the ODI series by 2-1 and rising leg spinning all rounder Rishad Hossain played a crucial role in the series deciding match. Ban
Rishad happy on making Bangladesh win
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to secure the ODI series by 2-1 on Monday (18th March). The rising leg spinning all rounder Rishad Hossain played a huge role in Bangladesh's
Blitzkrieg batting from Rishad and Tanzid Tamim seals the series for Bangladesh by 2-1
Bangladesh have crashed Sri Lanka by 4 wickets on Monday(18th March). Sri Lanka gave a target of 236 runs. Courtesy Janith Liyanage's fighting hundred which steered Lankans over 23
Litton hopeful of giving chance to Rishad in upcoming matches
The leg spinner is like a goldendeer in Bangladesh cricket. Those who come, also find themselves lost when theycome to international cricket. As a result, Bangladesh have not been
Litton wants to give opportunity to Rishad
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) is knocking at the door. And after a few hours, this season of BPL is goingto start on the field. The current champions Comilla Victorians are go
Rishad can be an ideal player for T20: Salahuddin
Leg spinners always play a major role in T20 cricket. They play a major role in stopping runs or taking wickets at crucial times. But as always leg spinners are always neglected in
Big changes to be made in BCB's central contract list
Once again, a new year has begun. Cricket fans are interested in the BCB's central contract list for players just as much as they are in the selection of players at the beginning o