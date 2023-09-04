Richard Ngarava News
Shamim Hossain enters in record list on ODI debut
Bangladesh won the match againstAfghanistan on Sunday by a big margin of 89 runs to keep their hope alive inthe Asia Cup. Middle-order batter Shamim Hossain made his ODI debut forB
Sreesanth’s last-over heroics helps save the day for Harare Hurricanes
The HarareHurricanes showed nerves of steel in their game against the Cape Town Samp Armyat the Harare Sports Club, as they won a very closely contested game via aSuper Over. The H
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe
Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
Bangladesh clinch last-ball thriller against Zimbabwe
Bangladesh have picked up anail-biting 3-run win against Zimbabwe in their third match of the Super 12 onSunday (October 30) at The Gabba in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The m
Shanto's career-best 71 gives Bangladesh decent total of 150 runs
Bangladesh have given Zimbabwe agood target of 151 runs in their third match of the Super 12 on Sunday (October30) at The Gabba in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Batting first, Bang
Zimbabwe secure Super 12 spot defeating Scotland by 5 wickets
Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super12 stage with an easy win against Scotland on Friday (October 21) in Hobart.They beat Scotland by 5 wickets to top their group. Earlier, Irelan
Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland
Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to
Toss: Zimbabwe bowl first in dead rubber, Mustafizur returns to Bangladesh XI
Zimbabwe have won the toss andelected to bowl first against the visitors Bangladesh in a dead rubber match atHarare Sports Club on Wednesday (August 10). The hosts have already cli
Live: Zimbabwe elect to bat first again, both teams make three changes
Zimbabwe have won the toss againand elected to bat first for the third straight time in the series against thehosts Bangladesh of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday (August 2)
Ngarva holds Ireland off, giving Zimbabwe 1-0 lead
Zimbabwe have got off to a winning start in the five-match T20I seriesagainst Ireland, where the visitors won the first match by three runs in a low scoringencounter.After losing t
Mpofu replaces injured Ngarava for Test series
Christopher Mpofu has replaced Richard Ngarava who picked up an injury in the last ODI for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.The left arm-pacer Ngarava ustained a groin