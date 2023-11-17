
Trending Now

See All
  • Richard Illingworth
Richard Illingworth News
ICC announces names of officials for ODI World Cup 2023 final

Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, both from England, have been appointed as the field umpires for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and A

Umpires notified Angelo Mathews of timed-out dismissal

The "timed out"dismissal of Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews continues to be the subjectof heated controversy. Umpire Richard Illingworth addressed the situation thistime arou

ICC announces match officials for WTC final

The final of the ICC World TestChampionship is knocking on the door. In the final match of this cycle, the twoheavyweight teams India and Australia will face each other. The list o

Richard Illingworth named ICC umpire of the Year 2022

International umpire Richard Illingworth has received worldwide recognition after winning the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC umpire of the Year Award.The International Cricket Counc

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semi-finals

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the two semi-final games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is nearing its final stage w

Roshan Mahanama among match-officials for PSL

Pakistan has not remained an unsafe nation for hosting the game of cricket. That's what the foreign players and the match officials now believe.International teams have begun to ar

Home umpires' mistakes are more likely to be seen as 'favoritism'

The current system of playing international matches only with the home umpires leaves a heavy burden on the umpires, according to former Pakistani captain Asif Iqbal.Aimed at mitig

CWI not worried about local umpiring in England

Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is not worrying about the umpiring in England.Local umpires and the match-referee are officiating in the three-match Test series beginning at The Ro

