
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Resign News
thumb

Tom Abell stands down as Somerset captain

TOM Abell has confirmed he will be step down from the role of club captain at Somerset County Cricket Club with immediate effect.Tom Abell has resigned as Somerset captain with imm

thumb

Morne Morkel Quits as Pakistan Bowling coach

Former South African fast bowler and Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially part ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially pa

thumb

Babar Azam set to quit from captaincy after the World Cup - Reports

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could quit his role as captain after the team's unimpressive 2023 ODI World Cup season. Due to their lower net run rate compared to New Zealand, the Men

thumb

Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as Pakistan chief selector

Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq submitted his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, a move which was later confirmed by a PCB official.Inzamam-ul-Haq,

thumb

Sam Billings resigns as Kent captain after six years

Kent Cricket can confirm that Sam Billings has stepped down from the role of men's captain of the club after six years in the position.Sam Billings has stepped down as captain of t

thumb

Sri Lanka Cricket Accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's Resignation

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted senior player Lahiru Thirimanne's decision to quit playing all forms of international cricket.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has

thumb

David White will step down as NZC chief in August

David White, the longtime chief executive of New Zealand cricket, recently announced his decision to step down from his post after more than 11 years.Eleven years after being appoi

thumb

Andrew Strauss resigns from ECB roles as strategic adviser

Sir Andrew Strauss will step down as strategic adviser to the England and Wales Cricket Board and as chairman of the Performance Cricket Committee in May.The ECB has announced that

thumb

Gavin Larsen resigns as a New Zealand selector

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen has decided to step down from his position at New Zealand Cricket and take up the role of high performance director at Warwickshire County Cricket

thumb

Chetan Sharma steps down as BCCI Chief Selector

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned from his post following a covert operation by a media outlet. Sharma sent his letter of resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.Chetan Sha

thumb

Ramiz Raja dismissed as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board: Report

Ramiz Raja is no longer Chairman of the PCB. His removal from office and the current board was officially initiated by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also patron

thumb

Mark Boucher to resign as South Africa coach after the World Cup

Mark Boucher has resigned from his role as Cricket South Africa men's head coach; the news comes after his side lost 2-1 in the Test series to England; He will lead the team until

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.