Resign News
Tom Abell stands down as Somerset captain
TOM Abell has confirmed he will be step down from the role of club captain at Somerset County Cricket Club with immediate effect.Tom Abell has resigned as Somerset captain with imm
Morne Morkel Quits as Pakistan Bowling coach
Former South African fast bowler and Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially part ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially pa
Babar Azam set to quit from captaincy after the World Cup - Reports
Pakistan captain Babar Azam could quit his role as captain after the team's unimpressive 2023 ODI World Cup season. Due to their lower net run rate compared to New Zealand, the Men
Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as Pakistan chief selector
Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq submitted his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, a move which was later confirmed by a PCB official.Inzamam-ul-Haq,
Sam Billings resigns as Kent captain after six years
Kent Cricket can confirm that Sam Billings has stepped down from the role of men's captain of the club after six years in the position.Sam Billings has stepped down as captain of t
Sri Lanka Cricket Accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's Resignation
The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted senior player Lahiru Thirimanne's decision to quit playing all forms of international cricket.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has
David White will step down as NZC chief in August
David White, the longtime chief executive of New Zealand cricket, recently announced his decision to step down from his post after more than 11 years.Eleven years after being appoi
Andrew Strauss resigns from ECB roles as strategic adviser
Sir Andrew Strauss will step down as strategic adviser to the England and Wales Cricket Board and as chairman of the Performance Cricket Committee in May.The ECB has announced that
Gavin Larsen resigns as a New Zealand selector
New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen has decided to step down from his position at New Zealand Cricket and take up the role of high performance director at Warwickshire County Cricket
Chetan Sharma steps down as BCCI Chief Selector
BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned from his post following a covert operation by a media outlet. Sharma sent his letter of resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.Chetan Sha
Ramiz Raja dismissed as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board: Report
Ramiz Raja is no longer Chairman of the PCB. His removal from office and the current board was officially initiated by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also patron
Mark Boucher to resign as South Africa coach after the World Cup
Mark Boucher has resigned from his role as Cricket South Africa men's head coach; the news comes after his side lost 2-1 in the Test series to England; He will lead the team until