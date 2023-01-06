
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Rajin Saleh News
thumb

BPL 2023: Bangladeshi head coaches in 5 teams

Franchise cricket has a practiceof using foreign coaches in all countries. Due to which many of the heavyweightcoaches have been labeled as 'franchise cricket coaches'. However, an

thumb

BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers rope in Dhananjaya de Silva

The most popular franchisecricket in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start from January.Before the players’ draft of this year's BPL on November 23, the franchises

thumb

BCB appoint new fielding coach for next two series

Former captain Rajin Saleh has been appointed as the fielding coach of the Bangladesh national team. He will be on the coaching panel for the next two series in Bangladesh.BCB app

thumb

CWAB takes implausible initiative to help fighting coronavirus

The top 27 cricketers of the country have made a ‘fund’ to help the helpless people caused by coronavirus fear. Many cricketers are helping individually. This time, Cricketers Welf

thumb

'Sylhet is the most beautiful Test venue in Asia'

Former national batsman Rajin Saleh, who played 24 Tests and 43 ODIs for Bangladesh, has termed the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium as Asia's best.[caption id="attachment_1072

thumb

Rajin to retire after NCL's final game

Former Bangladesh captain Rajin Saleh has announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket after the final game of National Cricket League (NCL).Rajin made the announcement

thumb

Record that still belongs to Bangladesh

In the just concluded Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, the Aussies batted 139.5 overs in the fourth innings thanks to the help of Travis Head, Usman Khawaja and

thumb

Rajin Saleh thanks media for covering &#039;payment issue&#039; seriously

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday paid the partial dues of the players of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) clubs Kalabagan Cricket Academy and Coaching sch

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.