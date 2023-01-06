Rajin Saleh News
BPL 2023: Bangladeshi head coaches in 5 teams
Franchise cricket has a practiceof using foreign coaches in all countries. Due to which many of the heavyweightcoaches have been labeled as 'franchise cricket coaches'. However, an
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers rope in Dhananjaya de Silva
The most popular franchisecricket in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start from January.Before the players’ draft of this year's BPL on November 23, the franchises
BCB appoint new fielding coach for next two series
Former captain Rajin Saleh has been appointed as the fielding coach of the Bangladesh national team. He will be on the coaching panel for the next two series in Bangladesh.BCB app
CWAB takes implausible initiative to help fighting coronavirus
The top 27 cricketers of the country have made a ‘fund’ to help the helpless people caused by coronavirus fear. Many cricketers are helping individually. This time, Cricketers Welf
'Sylhet is the most beautiful Test venue in Asia'
Former national batsman Rajin Saleh, who played 24 Tests and 43 ODIs for Bangladesh, has termed the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium as Asia's best.[caption id="attachment_1072
Rajin to retire after NCL's final game
Former Bangladesh captain Rajin Saleh has announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket after the final game of National Cricket League (NCL).Rajin made the announcement
Record that still belongs to Bangladesh
In the just concluded Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, the Aussies batted 139.5 overs in the fourth innings thanks to the help of Travis Head, Usman Khawaja and
Rajin Saleh thanks media for covering 'payment issue' seriously
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday paid the partial dues of the players of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) clubs Kalabagan Cricket Academy and Coaching sch