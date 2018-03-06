
Pune pitch News
thumb

ICC hands six-month suspension to Pune pitch curator

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that it has handed Maharashtra Cricket Association's curator Pandurang Salgaonkar a backdated, six-month ban following

thumb

Kohli's captaincy is iron-fisted dictatorship: Watson

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson appreciated Virat Kohli’s stern captaincy comparing it with ‘iron-fisted dictatorship’. Watson played a season with Royale Challengers Ba

thumb

Dhoni visits Ranchi wicket, curator defends

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni inspected the wicket of Ranchi ahead of the third Test match between hosts India and Australia. Dhoni was seen discussing with the curator

thumb

Former BCCI Secretary accuses India for 'Pitch - fixing'

Following the humiliating defeat of India in the first Test against Australia in less than three days, the nature of Pune pitch assisted abnormally to spinners, has been under scru

thumb

BCCI faces fines for Pune Test pitch and Chief Curator to be sacked

Daljit Singh, the Chief Curator of Board of Control for Cricket in India is in the firing line after International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad rated the pitch of Pune

