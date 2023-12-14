PSL 9 News
Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft
The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo
Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9
Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat
Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach
The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo
PSL 9: Four cities finalised to host PSL matches
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in four cities, local media reported on Sunday.The Pakistan Super League (P
PCB unveils new brand identity logo for PSL 9
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of the scheduled draft on December 13.Pakistan's pre
Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.
Record number of foreign players sign up for PSL 9 draft
According to report, a record 254 foreign players have registered for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The list of foreign players available for the upc
Mujeeb Ur Rahman officially joins for PSL 2024 draft
Foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL Draft 2024 and will remain there until the start of the HBL PSL 9 Draft. Three more foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL
Naseem Shah confirm to switch from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will join IslamabadUnited in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's move from Q
Iftikhar Ahmed traded to Multan Sultans, Rossouw returns to Quetta Gladiators
Pakistan power hitter and middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed will join Multan Sultans for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Rilee Rossouw will return to
PCB announces pick order for PSL 9 Player Draft
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the pick order for the player draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Preparations for PSL 9 are in full
Naseem Shah decides to quit Quetta Gladiators, Reports
Right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah, who joined Quetta Gladiators in 2019, is all set to end his association with the franchise for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super L