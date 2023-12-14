
PSL 9 News
thumb

Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft

The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo

thumb

Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9

Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat

thumb

Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach

The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo

thumb

PSL 9: Four cities finalised to host PSL matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in four cities, local media reported on Sunday.The Pakistan Super League (P

thumb

PCB unveils new brand identity logo for PSL 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of the scheduled draft on December 13.Pakistan's pre

thumb

Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.

thumb

Record number of foreign players sign up for PSL 9 draft

According to report, a record 254 foreign players have registered for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The list of foreign players available for the upc

thumb

Mujeeb Ur Rahman officially joins for PSL 2024 draft

Foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL Draft 2024 and will remain there until the start of the HBL PSL 9 Draft. Three more foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL

thumb

Naseem Shah confirm to switch from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will join IslamabadUnited in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's move from Q

thumb

Iftikhar Ahmed traded to Multan Sultans, Rossouw returns to Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan power hitter and middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed will join Multan Sultans for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Rilee Rossouw will return to

thumb

PCB announces pick order for PSL 9 Player Draft

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the pick order for the player draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Preparations for PSL 9 are in full

thumb

Naseem Shah decides to quit Quetta Gladiators, Reports

Right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah, who joined Quetta Gladiators in 2019, is all set to end his association with the franchise for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super L

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

