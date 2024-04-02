PSL News
BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk to revive Champions League T20
The Champions League T20 is to make a comeback nearly after a decade. The top three giant boards of the game - BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk of revival of the CLT20, which
Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history
Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most
PSL time schedule changed for Ramadan
Theholy month of Ramadan has begun. After Sehri, the fasting people will fast fora long month by abstaining from food and drink in the evening. This fast isfelt in every corner of
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
BBL, PSL not to clash again as PCB and CA make an agreement
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) andCricket Australia (CA) have decided not to host the Pakistan Super League (PSL)and Big Bash League (BBL) at the same time. This decision is based on
BPL to clash with 5 franchise leagues
The 10th season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) will start on January 19. Once upon a time, popular star foreignplayers were seen in BPL. This time, many of them have written
Rony Talukdar, Hasan Mahmud included in PSL draft
2 more cricketers from Bangladeshhave registered their names in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. They areHasan Mahmud and Rony Talukdar. These 2 cricketers from Bangladesh ha
Shakib withdraws his name from PSL draft
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan plays in franchise leagues in different parts of the world. Shakib hasplayed in numerous franchise leagues around the world including IPL
9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category
21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o
6 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft's gold category
21 Bangladesh players entered thePakistan Super League (PSL) players’ draft. However, the complete list of whois in which category was not published. This time the PSL authority ha
21 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft
21 cricketers from Bangladeshhave entered their names to the draft of Pakistan's franchise league PakistanSuper League (PSL). Among them, there are 6 Bangladeshis in the diamondcat
Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans as fast bowling coach
Catherine Dalton has been appointed as Multan Sultans' fast bowling coach for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Multan Sultanhave hired Catherine Dalton as their