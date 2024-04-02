
PSL News
thumb

BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk to revive Champions League T20

The Champions League T20 is to make a comeback nearly after a decade. The top three giant boards of the game - BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk of revival of the CLT20, which

thumb

Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history

Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most

thumb

PSL time schedule changed for Ramadan

Theholy month of Ramadan has begun. After Sehri, the fasting people will fast fora long month by abstaining from food and drink in the evening. This fast isfelt in every corner of

thumb

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

thumb

BBL, PSL not to clash again as PCB and CA make an agreement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) andCricket Australia (CA) have decided not to host the Pakistan Super League (PSL)and Big Bash League (BBL) at the same time. This decision is based on

thumb

BPL to clash with 5 franchise leagues

The 10th season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) will start on January 19. Once upon a time, popular star foreignplayers were seen in BPL. This time, many of them have written

thumb

Rony Talukdar, Hasan Mahmud included in PSL draft

2 more cricketers from Bangladeshhave registered their names in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. They areHasan Mahmud and Rony Talukdar. These 2 cricketers from Bangladesh ha

thumb

Shakib withdraws his name from PSL draft

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan plays in franchise leagues in different parts of the world. Shakib hasplayed in numerous franchise leagues around the world including IPL

thumb

9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category

21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o

thumb

6 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft's gold category

21 Bangladesh players entered thePakistan Super League (PSL) players’ draft. However, the complete list of whois in which category was not published. This time the PSL authority ha

thumb

21 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft

21 cricketers from Bangladeshhave entered their names to the draft of Pakistan's franchise league PakistanSuper League (PSL). Among them, there are 6 Bangladeshis in the diamondcat

thumb

Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans as fast bowling coach

Catherine Dalton has been appointed as Multan Sultans' fast bowling coach for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Multan Sultanhave hired Catherine Dalton as their

