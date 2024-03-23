PBKS Vs DC News
Curran hits fifty, Livingstone's cracking finish takes PBKS over the line In the last over
Punjab Kings have beaten Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. Brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hershel Patel. And a match turning 67 from Sam Curran and flying finishing from Liam
Riley Rossow's majestic knock overshadows Livingstone's glorious 94
Delhi Capitals overcomed Punjab Kings challenge by 15 runs with the help of Riley Rossow's majestic knock in Dharmasala on 17th May (Wed).PBKS winning the toss and elected to field
Prabhsimran's stunning hundred eliminates DC from IPL 2023
Punjab Kings thumped Delhi Capitals by 31 runs with the help of Prabhsimran's stunning century. With the loss DC are officially eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023