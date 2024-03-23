
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
PBKS Vs DC News
thumb

Curran hits fifty, Livingstone's cracking finish takes PBKS over the line In the last over

Punjab Kings have beaten Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets. Brilliant bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Hershel Patel. And a match turning 67 from Sam Curran and flying finishing from Liam

thumb

Riley Rossow's majestic knock overshadows Livingstone's glorious 94

Delhi Capitals overcomed Punjab Kings challenge by 15 runs with the help of Riley Rossow's majestic knock in Dharmasala on 17th May (Wed).PBKS winning the toss and elected to field

thumb

Prabhsimran's stunning hundred eliminates DC from IPL 2023

Punjab Kings thumped Delhi Capitals by 31 runs with the help of Prabhsimran's stunning century. With the loss DC are officially eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.