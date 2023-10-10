
pakistan vs india News
11,000 security personnel for India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad

A senior officer announced onMonday that more than 11,000 personnel from various agencies, including GujaratPolice, NSG, RAF, and home guards, will be deployed in Ahmedabad and atN

We have to win the World Cup but the match against Pakistan is important: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, a formercricketer for India, stated on Wednesday, October 4, while addressing at theIndia Today Conclave that the match between India and Pakistan that would takepl

Gavaskar wants India-Pakistan final

The ICC Twenty/20 has already started in Oman and United Arab Emirates. Former Cricketers are sharing their analysis and thoughts regarding this mega event.Gavaskar wants India-Pak

PCB chairman terms India as 'unreliable'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Tuesday stated that the country's cricket does not need bilateral series against India to survive notwithstanding the econom

ACC to hold meeting in February regarding Asia Cup

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will conduct a meeting in February to discuss the hosting rights of Asia Cup in Pakistan.An ACC source told as quoted by ANI,"ACC will have a meeting so

Mohammad Yousuf angry on PCB for allowing families ahead of India clash

Pakistan former captain Mohammad Yousuf responded harshly with the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision of allowing families of the players to stay ahead of the much-awaited match aga

Will not beg India or any other country to play with us: PCB

Two days before the marquee contest against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Ehsan Mani has uttered hopes of resuming bilateral cricket t

Miandad urges Pakistan to boycott India in ICC events

Unhappy with India's stand to not play Pakistan in bilateral series, legendary Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boycott matches against In

'Playing cricket is like worship for me', says Hasan Ali

Being conducive in the Champions Trophy success of Pakistan, right handed pacer Hasan Ali bagged 13 wickets in the prestigious ICC tournament to win the ‘Golden Ball’ award.The 23-

Celebration gun fire kills and injures people in Pakistan

The countrywide jubilation has turned into mourning in Pakistan after a 15 year old boy has been killed by stray bullet from aerial firing for celebration Pakistan’s major cricketi

Butt wants Pakistan players to enjoy ‘pressure game’ against India

The disgraced former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt wants Pakistan to enjoy the upcoming high voltage Champions Trophy clash between Pakistan and India and he suggested his team mate

