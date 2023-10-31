
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh News
thumb

Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi set up Pakistan's comprehensive victory over Bangladesh

Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Tuesday (31st October) at Eden Gardens. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Junior's three fers helped Pakistan steamrolling over Bangladesh.

thumb

Please Promote Mahmudullah Up the Order: Wasim Akram

On a Pakistani media channel, Pakistan’s former captain, Wasim Akram, looked in disbelief at the batting combinations of the Bangladesh team. Giving his analysis, he

thumb

Pakistan tried to chase down Bangladesh's target within 36 overs

Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 7wickets in the first match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup. As a result ofsuch a loss, the road to the finals became very difficult for the Tigers

thumb

Very poor batting display on a surface like this: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan expresses his disappointment with the team's poor batting after losingthe Asia Cup Super Four match to Pakistan. However, the bowlers also brought

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first, Litton comes in for Shanto

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the firstmatch of the Super Four stage in the Asia Cup against Pakistan in Lahore on Wednesday(September 6). Bangladesh hav

thumb

Bangladesh to start their Super 4 journey against Pakistan

After a thrilling end to the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup, it is time for the cricketing fans to sit back and enjoy the Super 4 stage of the tournament. The round will begin

thumb

Taskin vows to give best in 'challenging condition' against Pakistan

Bangladesh and Pakistan will meetin their first match on Wednesday (September 6) in the Super Four stage of the AsiaCup. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is hopeful of a great game ag

thumb

Pakistan announce playing XI for Bangladesh match

Bangladesh and Pakistan will meetin their first match on Wednesday (September 6) in the Super Four stage of theAsia Cup. Pakistan has announced the XI the night before this match.

thumb

Pakistan to reach Dhaka without two ace cricketers

Pakistan national team will set foot in Dhaka on Saturday (November 13) to play T20 and Test series against Bangladesh. However, their team captain Babar Azam will come Two days l

thumb

Quarantine restrictions eases for Pakistan in Bangladesh

Pakistan will visit Bangladesh immediately after the World Cup. Due to Corona pandemic, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will also create a bio-safety zone in this series. Howe

thumb

Pakistan announce their squad for Bangladesh tour

Pakistan Cricket Team selectors have named an 18-player squad for the Three T20Is against Bangladesh, which will be played in Dhaka on 19, 20, and 22 November.Pakistan announce the

thumb

Hafeez withdraws his name from Bangladesh tour

Pakistan is scheduled to visit Bangladesh to play a series of three T20s and two Tests after the ongoing T20 World Cup. Experienced Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has withd

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.