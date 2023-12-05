Pakistan Team News
Australian PM hosts Pakistan cricket team at Australia Parliament
The Pakistan men's cricket team was invited to Canberra on December 5, 2023 for a ceremony hosted by Australian Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese.The Pakistan cricket team visit
Pakistan Test team leaves for Australia tour
The national Test squad left for Sydney on Thursday and is expected to reach its destination in around 10 to 12 hours.The Pakistan Test team began its journey to Australia from Lah
PCB announces management of Pakistan team for Australia tour
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team management for the upcoming Test tour to Australia, scheduled to take place from December 2023 to January 2024. They will pl
Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appoints as bowling coaches of Pakistan team
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as the men's team's fast bowling and spin bowling coaches respectively.Former cric
PCB reveals when will Pakistan team leave India
After failing to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, the Pakistan team will exit India in two groups.With Pakistan's 2023 World Cup journey officially coming t
Qualification Scenarios, How can Pakistan qualify for semi final
Pakistan will play their final group stage match of the 2023 World Cup against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11.Pakistan will have to give it their a
Pakistan emerges as the best catching team in the 2023 World Cup
In the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup, the Pakistan team is on the verge of elimination and has only slim hopes of qualifying. However, there is one thing that the team can boast o
Three unwanted records that Pakistan achieved in World Cup 2023
The Pakistan team suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the 2023 World Cup on Friday when they faced South Africa in Chennai, narrowly losing by a wicket.The Pakistan cricket
Pakistan players disappointed by lack of support from PCB during World Cup, Reports
Pakistani cricketers have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alienated them. According to them, the necessary support was not provided during these difficult time
Sarfaraz Ahmed backs Pakistan team amid struggles in ODI World Cup 2023
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has come in support in for the struggling Pakistan team in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has
Hasan Ali is only in Pakistan squad because of friendships, says Danish Kaneria
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said pacer Hasan Ali was included in Pakistan's squad for the 2023 World Cup because of friendships. Pakistan will face South Africa on Octob
PCB asks cricket fraternity to support team in World Cup 2023
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday issued a statement in support of captain Babar Azam and the team management, which was heavily criticized by former cricketers after th