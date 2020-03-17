Pakistan Super League 2020 News
PSL called off before semi-final
The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been called off amid coronavirus scare right before the last four clashes.With only three matches to go in the competition,
Karachi Kings reach Pakistan Super League 2020 semi-final
Some explosive batting display from Sharjeel Khan propelled Karachi Kings to make their semi-final birth in the Pakistan Super League 2020 beating Islamabad United by 4 wickets.[ca
Foreign coach, players leave PSL; final brought forward to March 18
Peshawar Zalmi coach James Foster along with 10 other foreign cricketers have decided not to take any further part in the ongoing fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) am
England cricketers set to leave PSL
Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, England cricketers playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) are preparing to make hasty exits.There have been concerns about gettin
PCB decides to hold HBL PSL matches at closed National Stadium
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to arrange the upcoming Karachi HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches in front of empty National Stadium.The decision has been taken f
Kieron Pollard ruled out of PSL 2020
Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a niggle in his right thigh.PollarD was expected to join the Peshawar Zalmi squad after the conclusion o
Darren Sammy appointed new head coach of Peshawar Zalmi
West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy has been appointed as the new head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, according to an official statement from the clu
Sarfaraz being considered for T20 World Cup
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has hinted at Sarfaraz Ahmed's selection for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.According to Misbah, Sarfaraz was under consideration
Coronavirus in PSL!
Coronavirus is creating panic around the world. Every day, news of corona infection is coming to new places. Originating from China, coronavirus has already spread to more than 60
PSL shifts to Multan, Rawalpindi
After getting a flying start in Karachi and Lahore in spite of a couple of controversies, the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) action is now set to shift to Multan and Rawalpind
Jordan looking to learn from Wasim
It is every paceman's dream to take something from one of the all-time greats, Wasim Akram. Karachi Kings pacer Chris Jordan too has the same dream, as he said his goal is to learn
Fresh ball-tampering controversy in PSL
The ongoing fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been put into a fresh controversy as England opener Jason Roy has accused fast bowler Wahab Riaz of ball-tampering a