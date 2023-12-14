Pakistan Super League News
Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft
The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo
Mujeeb Ur Rahman officially joins for PSL 2024 draft
Foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL Draft 2024 and will remain there until the start of the HBL PSL 9 Draft. Three more foreign players have registered for the HBL PSL
PCB announces official date for HBL PSL 9 draft
The HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2024 will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The flagship event is expected to run from F
Hasan Ali is joins Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim is moving to Islamabad United
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi's lineup.HBL PSL 5 captain Imad Wasim will wear the
Naseem Shah is set to be traded to Islamabad United in PSL 9
Islamabad United is expected to include Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah in its squad for the upcoming season 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah
Naseem Shah decides to quit Quetta Gladiators, Reports
Right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah, who joined Quetta Gladiators in 2019, is all set to end his association with the franchise for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super L
Multan Sultans name Saqlain Mushtaq as spin bowling coach and mentor
Saqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as the spin bowling coach and mentor of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans, the franchise announced on Saturday.Former Pakistan spin
Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans as fast bowling coach
Catherine Dalton has been appointed as Multan Sultans' fast bowling coach for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Multan Sultanhave hired Catherine Dalton as their
PSL 2024 to be played between February - March with six teams, PCB confirms
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set the February-March window for hosting the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Governing C
Multan Sultans hire Hijab Zahid as general manager, first-ever female to get the role in PSL
Hijab Zahid, a journalist, willtake over as general manager of the Multan Sultans after the departure ofHaider Azhar, making her the first female general manager of a T20 franchise
Multan Sultans hire Hijab Zahid as general manager, first-ever female in get the role in PSL
Hijab Zahid, a journalist, willtake over as general manager of the Multan Sultans after the departure ofHaider Azhar, making her the first female general manager of a T20 franchise
PCB unlikely to add more PSL teams till 10th edition
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly abandoned its plans to expand the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the time being.Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Administrative