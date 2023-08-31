
One Day Cup News
Prithvi Shaw returns to Northamptonshire for the 2024 season

Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will also represent Northamptonshire in 2024 after agreeing a deal with the county side. He is expected to be available for the second half of t

Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Northamptonshire's One-Day Cup after knee injury

Prithvi Shaw will miss the ongoing One-Day Cup competition in England for Northamptonshire after injuring his knee in a game against Durham on Sunday.Prithvi Shaw's time at Northam

Gloucestershire Sign Pakistani All-Rounder Anwar Ali for One Day Cup

Gloucestershire have signed ex-Pakistan pace bowler Anwar Ali until the end of the One Day Cup campaign.Gloucestershire Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistani p

More

    
