One Day Cup News
Prithvi Shaw returns to Northamptonshire for the 2024 season
Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will also represent Northamptonshire in 2024 after agreeing a deal with the county side. He is expected to be available for the second half of t
Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Northamptonshire's One-Day Cup after knee injury
Prithvi Shaw will miss the ongoing One-Day Cup competition in England for Northamptonshire after injuring his knee in a game against Durham on Sunday.Prithvi Shaw's time at Northam
Gloucestershire Sign Pakistani All-Rounder Anwar Ali for One Day Cup
Gloucestershire have signed ex-Pakistan pace bowler Anwar Ali until the end of the One Day Cup campaign.Gloucestershire Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistani p