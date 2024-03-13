Nuwan Thushara News
Sri Lanka bat first after winning the toss, Mustafizur misses out the first ODI
Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis has won the toss and elected to bat first on Wednesday (13th March) at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The visitors have won the 3 match T20I s
Najmul Hossain Shanto gives credit to Nuwan Thushara after the third T20I
Bangladesh lost pathetically in the third and decider and lost the series by 1-2. Nuwan Thushara's hat-trick thumped Bangladesh by 28 runs despite some late heroics from Rishad Hos
Bangladesh win the toss and field first, Wanindu Hasaranga comes back
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to field first in the third and decider of the 3 match T20I series. Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga comes
Mohammad Amir chooses ILT20 over BPL
The decision has been changed atthe last minute. Not Bangladesh's BPL, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir choosesUAE's franchise tournament ILT20. Amir will play there for the Desert Vip
Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator
Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T
Kohler-Cadmore, Thushara help Deccan Gladiators blow away Northern Warriors
Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blisteringknock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and fourboundaries, and Nuwan Thushara’s deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northe
Deccan Gladiators record a thumping 10-wicket win over Chennai Braves
Deccan Gladiators recorded athumping ten-wicket victory over Chennai Braves in the 17th match of the AbuDhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Chennai Braves paid the price for ap
Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat
Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N
Jordan Cox’s scintillating unbeaten 90 helps Bangla Tigers leap over Deccan Gladiators
KentCounty team wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox stole the thunder by scoring ascintillating unbeaten 90 and guiding Bangla Tigers to an impressive 20 runswin over Deccan Gladiators
Bhanuka Rajapaksa returns in Sri Lanka ODI squad
Sri Lanka have named 21-membersquad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia. BhanukaRajapaksa, who last played ODIs in September 2021, has returned to the squad. H