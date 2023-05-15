Nitish Rana News
Nitish Rana fined for slow over-rate against CSK
IPL 2023: KKR captain Nitish Rana was fined after his team staged a slow over-rate during Sunday's IPL match against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana script KKR's fine win over CSK
Kolkata Knight Riders chased down Chennai Super Kings' 144 on 14th May (Sun). KKR won the match by 6 wickets in hands and 9 balls to spare. Skipper Rana and Rinku Singh's fantastic
Some even phone-called me directly, and that really hurt me: Nitish Rana on his short-ball technique
When asked about the criticism hereceived for his inability to deal with short balls, Nitish Rana, captain ofthe Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), claimed it "hurt him" and promptedhim
IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate
Nitish Rana, captain of theKolkata Knight Riders, has been fined Rs 12 lakh by the Indian Premier League (IPL)for his team's slow over-rate during their match against the Punjab Ki
Nitish Rana KKR captain completes 100 matches in IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana reached his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Saturday, playing against the at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday Gujarat T
Harry Brook's century powers SRH to a 23-run win against KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) havedefeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs in a high-scoring match onFriday (April 14) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.SRH started off the inningsexpl
I had belief that I can do this: Rinku after hitting 5 sixes in last over to earn win for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)picked up a historic win against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL)on Sunday. 29 runs were needed in the last over. Rinku Singh incredibly won
IPL 2023: Rinku hits 5 sixes in last over to register historic win for KKR
After Rashid Khan’s hattrick inthe 17th over of the match, no one would have thought about KolkataKnight Riders’ (KKR) win against Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 9). But something
Nitish Rana to lead KKR in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday announced batsman Nitish Rana will lead the team in the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.The Kolkata Knight Riders have an
Tripathi, Markram star as Hyderabad register three wins in a row
Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeatedKolkata Knight Riders by a big margin of 7 wickets in Friday night’s encounterin the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 15. This is their third w
If we lose Cummins and Morgan, then Gill and Rana will need to step up: McCullum
Kolkata Knight Riders haven't managed to press their case and channelise their aggression on the field for a long time now. Ever since they won their title in 2014, they failed to
Gavaskar suggests new opening pair for KKR in IPL 2021
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has suggested new opening pair of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as both openers (Shubman Gill &amp; Nitish Rana) especially Gill is struggling