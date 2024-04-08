Nitin Menon News
IPL 2024: Watch - Shubman Gill lost his cool after third umpire Nitin Menon didn't use ultra-edge technology while reviewing the decision
Shubman Gill engaged in a serious banter with on-field umpires after the third umpire, Nitin Menon decided to give not out without checking the ultra-edge technology. The incident
Match Officials announced for ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menonwill be joined by TV umpire Paul Wilson, fourth umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne ShahidSaikat, and match referee Javagal Srinath for the group stage opening
Nitin Menon to officiate in third Ashes Test at Headingley
The ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia came to a close recently in London. Australian cricket team led by Pat Cummins secured a whopping 209-run win over
Ishan Kishan escapes 4 to 12 ODI matches suspension
In the first ODI of the ongoingthree-match ODI series against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan's action whilestanding behind the wicket could have led to a four-to-twelve-match ban for th
Umpires Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel pull out of IPL for Covid-19 reasons
ICC’s two Elite Panel Umpires- Indian Nitin Menon and Australian Paul Reiffel, who have currently involved in Indian Premier League (IPL), have decided to pull out of the tournamen
Kohli could face a ban after heated exchange with umpire
The Chennai pitch assisted spin bowlers than fast bowlers. During the second innings of England's batting, Indian spinners ran riot as they took all the wickets whereas the Indian
Watch: Umpire Menon gives hilarious reaction to Rahane's dismissal
'Beautiful, masterful and glorious'. These are the three words that can be used to describe England fast bowler James Anderson. The 38-year-old pacer proved that age is just a numb
Watch: Kohli warns umpire after Archer runs in danger area
During the first Test match between India and England in Chennai, captain Virat Kohli made the headlines after he threatened Indian umpire Nitin Menon after the latter failed to wa
Watch: Bumrah's comedy of errors leave umpire in splits
Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the pivotal parts of Indian cricket history. He has been the most consistent bowler for Team India for the last 5 years. The pacer is continuing to h
ICC Elite umpires show cold response to participate in IPL 2020
IPL 2020 taking a dramatic turn every day. At the beginning of the pandemic, it seemed impossible to stage the biggest franchise league around the world. Although, the schedule for
Watch: Pollard trolls umpire with a bizarre batting stance
The intriguing IPL 2019 final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings got off to a sensational start with Mumbai Indians winning the toss and opting to bat first.[caption id