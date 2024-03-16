
Nigar Sultana News
thumb

Bangladesh women announce squad for Australia series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have named a 15 - member squad for the three match ODI series against the powerhouse Australia women. The series is part of the ICC Women's Champions

thumb

BCB announces women's squad for South Africa tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced a 16-member Bangladesh women's team squad for the tour of SouthAfrica. Lata Mondol has returned to the team. Bangladesh women’s will

thumb

We’re expecting the best from the men's team: Nigar Sultana

Bangladesh women’s team captainNigar Sultana is expecting a little more from the Bangladesh team in the upcomingODI World Cup because of the current form of the team.The people of

thumb

How can a legend of Harmanpreet Kaur stature do this to us: Nigar Sultana

Bangladesh women's team captainNigar Sultana and the rest of the team's cricketers were surprised by the behaviourof Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet's case has also beencriticized by

thumb

Dramatic tie in the third ODI after Bangladesh's late strikes

Dramatic tie at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. India needed 1 from last 3 balls and had 1 wicket in hands Meghna Singh was caught behind and the match had been t

thumb

Nigar Sultana unhappy with batters despite historic win

Bangladesh women’s team have gotthe opportunity to play ODI series against India women team for the first time.And Bangladesh won by 41 runs by surprising everyone in the first mat

thumb

Marufa Akter's four wicket haul inspires Bangladesh win the first ODI and go 1-0 ahead of the series

Bangladesh Women have beaten India Women by a massive margin of 40 runs on Sunday (16th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The match was reduced to 44 overs due

thumb

BCB announces women's team for India ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the 17-member squad for the three-match ODI series againstIndia. They will play under the leadership of Nigar Sultana in ODI.The thr

thumb

Shafali Verma's magical last over aids India women seal the T20I series

India women won a close encounter against Bangladesh women by 8 runs to seal the series by 2-0 on Tuesday (11th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Earlier the day, Indi

thumb

Harmanpreet Kaur's majestic 54 takes India home to go 1-0 up in the series

India women registered a convincing 7 wicket victory over Bangladesh women to go 1-0 ahead in the T20I series on Sunday (9th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.B

thumb

Litton Das wins BSPA Sports Person of the Year and Best Cricketer of the Year award

In a ceremony held at the PanPacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday, archer Nasrin Akter and women's footballteam captain Sabina Khatun took home the Popular Choice Awards, whileBanglad

thumb

Nilakhshi, bowlers help Sri Lanka win the T20I series

Sri Lankan women thumped the Bangladesh women by 44 runs and won the series by 2-1. After losing the first T20I, the Lankan women's came with 2 wins to snatch the series from the h

