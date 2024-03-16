Nigar Sultana News
Bangladesh women announce squad for Australia series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have named a 15 - member squad for the three match ODI series against the powerhouse Australia women. The series is part of the ICC Women's Champions
BCB announces women's squad for South Africa tour
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced a 16-member Bangladesh women's team squad for the tour of SouthAfrica. Lata Mondol has returned to the team. Bangladesh women’s will
We’re expecting the best from the men's team: Nigar Sultana
Bangladesh women’s team captainNigar Sultana is expecting a little more from the Bangladesh team in the upcomingODI World Cup because of the current form of the team.The people of
How can a legend of Harmanpreet Kaur stature do this to us: Nigar Sultana
Bangladesh women's team captainNigar Sultana and the rest of the team's cricketers were surprised by the behaviourof Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet's case has also beencriticized by
Dramatic tie in the third ODI after Bangladesh's late strikes
Dramatic tie at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. India needed 1 from last 3 balls and had 1 wicket in hands Meghna Singh was caught behind and the match had been t
Nigar Sultana unhappy with batters despite historic win
Bangladesh women’s team have gotthe opportunity to play ODI series against India women team for the first time.And Bangladesh won by 41 runs by surprising everyone in the first mat
Marufa Akter's four wicket haul inspires Bangladesh win the first ODI and go 1-0 ahead of the series
Bangladesh Women have beaten India Women by a massive margin of 40 runs on Sunday (16th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The match was reduced to 44 overs due
BCB announces women's team for India ODIs
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the 17-member squad for the three-match ODI series againstIndia. They will play under the leadership of Nigar Sultana in ODI.The thr
Shafali Verma's magical last over aids India women seal the T20I series
India women won a close encounter against Bangladesh women by 8 runs to seal the series by 2-0 on Tuesday (11th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Earlier the day, Indi
Harmanpreet Kaur's majestic 54 takes India home to go 1-0 up in the series
India women registered a convincing 7 wicket victory over Bangladesh women to go 1-0 ahead in the T20I series on Sunday (9th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.B
Litton Das wins BSPA Sports Person of the Year and Best Cricketer of the Year award
In a ceremony held at the PanPacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday, archer Nasrin Akter and women's footballteam captain Sabina Khatun took home the Popular Choice Awards, whileBanglad
Nilakhshi, bowlers help Sri Lanka win the T20I series
Sri Lankan women thumped the Bangladesh women by 44 runs and won the series by 2-1. After losing the first T20I, the Lankan women's came with 2 wins to snatch the series from the h