New Zealand vs West Indies 2017-18 News
thumb

WI coach denies to 'write-off' Gayle's international career

Right after blasting away everything in the last completed Bangladesh Premier League, Christopher Henry Gayle has been repeatedly failing in his international commitments for West

thumb

Munro, bowlers lift NZ to series win, no.1 in rankings

New Zealand have left West Indies winless in the tour as they seal the three-match T20I series by 2-0 with a 119-run win in the third T20I at Bay Oval, Maunt Maunganui. With this w

thumb

Munro creates history with 3 T20I hundreds

New Zealand's Colin Munro has become the first man to score three centuries in T20 Internationals. He smashed his third T20I ton against West Indies in the third T20I at Bay Oval,

thumb

Rain falls over Munro's effort in 2nd T20I

Rain has ruined the first international match of 2018 as the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui ends in no result.West Indies chose to bowl f

thumb

Gayle fails as NZ win T20I opener

New Zealand have been proved dominant in the first of the three T20Is too as they hand West Indies a 47-run defeat at Saxton Oval, Nelson to go 1-0 up in the series.New Zealand wer

thumb

NZ win rain-affected ODI to whitewash WI

New Zealand have whitewashed West Indies by 3-0 in the ODI series with a 66-run win (D/L method) in the third ODI on Boxing Day at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.The Blackcaps chose to

thumb

Beaton reported for suspected bowling action

West Indies’ right arm fast bowler Ronsford Beaton will undergo biomechanical testing for illegal bowling action after being reported by match officials in New Zealand.On Saturday,

thumb

Boult seven-for wins series for NZ

New Zealand have clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0 with a massive win of 204 runs over the West Indies in the second ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.New Zealand rested their

thumb

Blackcaps seal comprehensive win in 1st ODI

New Zealand have taken 1-0 lead in the three-match series after pulling off a five-wicket victory in the first ODI against West Indies at Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei.The Blackcaps

thumb

Blackcaps sweep series 2-0

New Zealand have pulled off a comfortable 240-run victory in the second Test against West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton as they seal series 2-0.West Indies were 30/2 overnight af

thumb

Ambris knocks own stumps in consecutive Tests!

Sunil Ambris got in no way near to Denis Compton, with infamous five hit wicket dismissals in career, but stepped twice over his wicket in consecutive Test matches, became the firs

thumb

WI fight back after NZ start

Honours are even after the first day's play of the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton as the Caribbean bowlers have bounced back.West Indies s

