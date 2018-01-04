New Zealand vs West Indies 2017-18 News
WI coach denies to 'write-off' Gayle's international career
Right after blasting away everything in the last completed Bangladesh Premier League, Christopher Henry Gayle has been repeatedly failing in his international commitments for West
Munro, bowlers lift NZ to series win, no.1 in rankings
New Zealand have left West Indies winless in the tour as they seal the three-match T20I series by 2-0 with a 119-run win in the third T20I at Bay Oval, Maunt Maunganui. With this w
Munro creates history with 3 T20I hundreds
New Zealand's Colin Munro has become the first man to score three centuries in T20 Internationals. He smashed his third T20I ton against West Indies in the third T20I at Bay Oval,
Rain falls over Munro's effort in 2nd T20I
Rain has ruined the first international match of 2018 as the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui ends in no result.West Indies chose to bowl f
Gayle fails as NZ win T20I opener
New Zealand have been proved dominant in the first of the three T20Is too as they hand West Indies a 47-run defeat at Saxton Oval, Nelson to go 1-0 up in the series.New Zealand wer
NZ win rain-affected ODI to whitewash WI
New Zealand have whitewashed West Indies by 3-0 in the ODI series with a 66-run win (D/L method) in the third ODI on Boxing Day at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.The Blackcaps chose to
Beaton reported for suspected bowling action
West Indies’ right arm fast bowler Ronsford Beaton will undergo biomechanical testing for illegal bowling action after being reported by match officials in New Zealand.On Saturday,
Boult seven-for wins series for NZ
New Zealand have clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0 with a massive win of 204 runs over the West Indies in the second ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.New Zealand rested their
Blackcaps seal comprehensive win in 1st ODI
New Zealand have taken 1-0 lead in the three-match series after pulling off a five-wicket victory in the first ODI against West Indies at Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei.The Blackcaps
Blackcaps sweep series 2-0
New Zealand have pulled off a comfortable 240-run victory in the second Test against West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton as they seal series 2-0.West Indies were 30/2 overnight af
Ambris knocks own stumps in consecutive Tests!
Sunil Ambris got in no way near to Denis Compton, with infamous five hit wicket dismissals in career, but stepped twice over his wicket in consecutive Test matches, became the firs
WI fight back after NZ start
Honours are even after the first day's play of the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton as the Caribbean bowlers have bounced back.West Indies s