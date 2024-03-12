
New Zealand Vs Australia News
thumb

Steve Smith criticism unfair thinks Aussie coach Andrew MacDonald

Australian coach Andrew MacDonald said Smith will retain his opening position in the upcoming Border - Gavaskar series at home despite his poor outing at top of the order. Smith on

thumb

Tim Southee isn't sure about his test captaincy future after being whitewashed by Australia

After being whitewashed by Australia at home by 2-0, Kiwi skipper Tim Southee shared his future plan on his test captaincy. As he said he's not sure about his captaincy when New Ze

thumb

Carey, Cummins, Marsh ace tough chase at Christchurch to whitewash Kiwis

Australia crashed New Zealand by 3 wickets and whitewashed the blackcaps in their own backyard. Alex Carey's match winning 98*, Mitchell Marsh's thumping 80 and Pat Cummins ice coo

thumb

Henry, Sears tear apart Aussies to give New Zealand edge ahead after day 3 in Christchurch test

New Zealand have dominated the day 3 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Fifties from Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham helped them set Australia a target o

thumb

Latham, Henry star in New Zealand's fightback day in Christchurch

New Zealand fought back hard on day 2 of Christchurch test. Tom Latham's fighting 65 off 154 brought New Zealand in the game. While Matt Henry's 7 fer helped New Zealand keep the d

thumb

Australia don't drop Labuschagne as they announce their xi for the second and final test against New Zealand

Australia have announced their xi for the second and final test against New Zealand which starts from Friday (8th March) at Christchurch. Despite Marnus Labuschagne's poor run Aust

thumb

Ben Sears in line to replace injured William O'Rourke

The injured New Zealand seamer William O'Rourke will miss the second test against Australia which is set to commence from 8th March. William O'Rourke picked up 2 wickets in the fir

thumb

Neil Wagner might return for New Zealand in Christchurch test

After being hammered by Australia in Wellington, New Zealand team have now moved to Christchurch for the second test to make a comeback. However their paceman William ORourke is in

thumb

Cummins believes Lyon can play four more years

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins believes Nathan Lyon can keep playing till 40's after his another match winning performance in Wellington against New Zealand. Cummins backed his record

thumb

Nathan Lyon spins a web to hand Australia a massive 172 run win

Australia crashed New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington by a massive 172 run margin. Nathan Lyon's 6fer decimated Kiwis batting lineup in a jiffy. Earlier, New Zealand started t

thumb

Glenn Phillips fifer gives New Zealand hope in Wellington test

The Wellington test is poised now after day 3. Glenn Phillips fifer triggered Australia's massive collapse as they lost 6 wickets for just 37 runs. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitche

thumb

Green, Lyon shine in Australia's commanding day in Wellington

Australia's day in Wellington despite the last two wickets fallen on the backend of the day 2. Australia have a massive lead of 217 runs with 8 wickets still in hands. Cameron Gree

