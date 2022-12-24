
National stadium Karachi News
Multan Test was reportedly moved to Karachi due to foggy weather

With heavy fog and smog forecast in early January, the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from Multan is likely to be shifted.The second test of the upcoming historic ser

New Zealand starts their training session for Karachi Test

The New Zealand side started training on Friday, a day after arriving in Pakistan, for the first Test of the two-game series against the home team which begins on December 26.Led b

Karachi's National Stadium renamed National Bank Cricket Arena

One of the most famous stadiums in the country - the Karachi National Stadium - will now be known as the National Bank Cricket Arena.The National Stadium in Karachi was officially

