Mustafizur Rahman News
thumb

CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar praises Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings.With his bowling prowess, Mustafizur quickly won over the hearts of the Ch

thumb

It was a dream for me to play for Chennai: Mustafizur

Mustafizur Rahman has played for various teams in the IPL. He started with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Then he played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals. Now he is p

thumb

Shakib explains the reasons behind playing DPL matches over Zimbabwe series

Shakib Al Hasan will not feature national team will play DPL, while Mustafizur Rahman is being flown away from IPL due to national team service. Social media has gone berserk on th

thumb

''Let younger kids take my spot'': Marcus Stoinis about losing his contract with Cricket Australia

Marcus Stoinis hammered an impressive 124 runs off just 63 balls to guide LSG to a 6 wicket victory over CSK, which propelled LSG into the top four of the points table. After playi

thumb

We've been a little bit unsettled: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings are unstableas a squad even after eight games because of injuries and players coming anddeparting. Head coach Stephen Fleming stated that they are still searchi

thumb

Mustafizur is very special: Bravo

Dwayne Bravo, the bowling coachfor the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), praises Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahmanhighly and says that Mustafizur has got the one of the best slower balls

thumb

We want to keep him for as long as he can: Hussey on Mustafizur

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is staying in IPL till the tenth match of Chennai Super Kings. After that, he will return to the country to play Bangladesh's T20 series

thumb

Mustafizur not to get even 1 crore from IPL

Mustafizur Rahman is now playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The reigning champions bought him for Rs 2 crore from the mini auction. But the cutter

thumb

High flying CSK to take on LSG

The Tata Indian Premier League has been moving thick and fast. In the 34th match of the mega tournament, Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants.The Chennai Supe

thumb

'Why does Bangladesh do this? Let my brother play: Chopra

Mustafizur Rahman is playing great in IPL. He is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with his eye-catching bowling in every match for Chennai. However, Mustafiz will soon return to

thumb

Mustafizur getting extra confidence in IPL because of less pressure

There is a lot of pressure andexpectation when one plays for the national team. In light of this, Bangladeshibowler Mustafizur Rahman is passing an entirely stress-free IPL. One of

thumb

Devon Conway ruled out of IPL, Richard Gleeson replaces him at CSK

Devon Conway has been ruled out the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury. Chennai Super Kings rope in English paceman Richard Gleeson to their squad. Devon ConwayThe

