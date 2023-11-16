Mumbai News
Virat Kohli smashes historic 50th ODI century in Mumbai, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
Virat Kohli broke two significantmilestones previously held by Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai during the World Cupsemi-final against New Zealand. Kohli hit his 50th hundred duringthe m
India-New Zealand semi-final moved from fresh pitch to used surface
India and New Zealand will playon a pitch that has already hosted two matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup onWednesday afternoon in Mumbai.A new controversy has arisenaround the first
India will be nervous facing New Zealand in the semi-finals, thinks Taylor
India and New Zealand will faceeach other on November 15 (Wednesday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Itwill be the first semi-final match of the ongoing World Cup. These two tea
Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Former Indian cricketer VirenderSehwag, former Indian women's cricketer Diana Edulji, and former Sri Lankancricketer Aravinda de Silva have been recognized by the ICC after success
No fireworks in Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match
Fireworks displays are veryregular and commonplace in the current ODI World Cup matches. At the end of thematch, it is great to see the lights flash across the stadium. It is a ver
Temba Bavuma feels excited to play at 'idol' Sachin Tendulkar's homeground
South Africa captain Temba Bavumais excited to face England in a crucial ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match atWankhede Stadium in Mumbai since the venue holds special meaning for hi
Rohit Sharma received three traffic challans for over speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been slapped with three traffic citations for speeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Rohit has often been seen driving his fancy cars on numero
Pakistan not prepared to play World Cup matches in Mumbai for security reasons
The full schedule for the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup is set to be unveiled in Mumbai on Tuesday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the fixtures for the tou
Sarfaraz Khan is not just smashing on the selection doors, he is burning them: Ashwin
The Board of Control for Cricket inIndia (BCCI) announced the squad for the first two matches of the upcoming Testseries against Australia in early January. Sarfaraz Khan, the best
Prithvi Shaw scores record-breaking 383-ball 379 in Ranji Trophy
At the age of 14, Prithvi Shawcame to attention by playing a record-breaking innings of 546 runs off 330balls in school cricket. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become t
Sarfaraz Khan likely to make national team debut in Bangladesh tour
Young batsman Sarfaraz Khan isabout to be rewarded for his steady success in red-ball cricket and hisextraordinary accomplishments in the Ranji Trophy over the past two years. The2
Wonder kid from Mumbai creates headline with a world record
It is the duty of the batters to stick to the ground and bat long during the test. But how long can that be done? Mumbai's young Siddharth Mohit has made a chaos by batting for 7