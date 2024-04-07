Morne Morkel News
Mayank's strengths are making life uncomfortable for batters: Morne Morkel
Mayank Yadav's possible selectionto the senior Indian cricket squad has the backing of fast bowling coach MorneMorkel of the Lucknow Super Giants. The former South African crickete
Morne Morkel Quits as Pakistan Bowling coach
Former South African fast bowler and Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially part ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially pa
Morne Morkel to miss his training camp with Pakistan Due to Visa Issues
Pakistani bowling coach Morne Morkel is struggling with visa issues that have delayed his arrival in the country, hampering preparations for the national bowling unit.There is news
Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team as bowling coach for Sri Lanka Tests
Former South African pacer Morne Morkel will join the Pakistan national team as bowling coach for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka next month.The Pakistan Cricket Board (
Micky Arthur set to be Pakistan team's consultant, Morkel likely to be bowling coach
Former Pakistan team head coach Mickey Arthur is to be appointed consultant team director by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Mickey Arthur, former head coach of the Pakistan men's
Morne Morkel will join New Zealand women's coaching staff for T20 World Cup
New Zealand have signed former Proteas pacer Morne Morkel to be part of the backroom staff during the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa which begins on February 10.For
The Morne Morkel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Morne Morkel, born 6 October 1984 in Vereeniging, Transvaal, South Africa, bowls for the South Africa national cricket team. He is a left-handed batsman and a fast right-arm bowler
AB de Villiers was the prince of Pretoria and it was nice to live with the king: Morkel
AB de Villiers was one of the important pillars of the South African cricket team in his heydays. The right-handed batsman used to wreak havoc on the opposition by hitting the ball
