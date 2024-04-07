
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Morne Morkel News
thumb

Mayank's strengths are making life uncomfortable for batters: Morne Morkel

Mayank Yadav's possible selectionto the senior Indian cricket squad has the backing of fast bowling coach MorneMorkel of the Lucknow Super Giants. The former South African crickete

thumb

Morne Morkel Quits as Pakistan Bowling coach

Former South African fast bowler and Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially part ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially pa

thumb

Justin Langer named head coach of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants

Justin Langer, the 52-year-oldcoach who brought Australia the T20 World Cup, has been appointed as the headcoach of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants.Justin Langer took charge ofcoachi

thumb

Morne Morkel to miss his training camp with Pakistan Due to Visa Issues

Pakistani bowling coach Morne Morkel is struggling with visa issues that have delayed his arrival in the country, hampering preparations for the national bowling unit.There is news

thumb

Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team as bowling coach for Sri Lanka Tests

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel will join the Pakistan national team as bowling coach for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka next month.The Pakistan Cricket Board (

thumb

Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand team as consultant for Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan head coachSaqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as a consultant for the New Zealand teamahead of the Pakistan tour. New Zealand will play five T20Is and ODIs in thisto

thumb

Micky Arthur set to be Pakistan team's consultant, Morkel likely to be bowling coach

Former Pakistan team head coach Mickey Arthur is to be appointed consultant team director by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Mickey Arthur, former head coach of the Pakistan men's

thumb

Morne Morkel will join New Zealand women's coaching staff for T20 World Cup

New Zealand have signed former Proteas pacer Morne Morkel to be part of the backroom staff during the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa which begins on February 10.For

thumb

The Morne Morkel Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Morne Morkel, born 6 October 1984 in Vereeniging, Transvaal, South Africa, bowls for the South Africa national cricket team. He is a left-handed batsman and a fast right-arm bowler

thumb

AB de Villiers was the prince of Pretoria and it was nice to live with the king: Morkel

AB de Villiers was one of the important pillars of the South African cricket team in his heydays. The right-handed batsman used to wreak havoc on the opposition by hitting the ball

thumb

Shakib, Tamim in PSL replacement draft

A replacement draft will be held next week as the PSL (Pakistan Super League) T20 is set to resume in June.Several top cricketers will be unavailable during the second phase of PSL

thumb

Watch: Cutting smashes Morkel into the orbit in BBL 10

The BBL 10 knockout between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat saw many good moments on the field. The players of both teams tried their best to entertain the fans at the best scene.

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.