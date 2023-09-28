Moin Khan News
Moin Khan predicts his semi-finalists for the ICC World Cup 2023
Former Pakistan national cricket team wicketkeeper and batsman Moin Khan has selected his four semi-finalists for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be hosted in India.As cric
Moin Khan slams PCB medical panel for Naseem Shah's injury
Former Pakistankeeper-batsman Moin Khan has blamed the national team's medical panel for not treating Naseem Shah's injury well. The retired cricketer's statement came after Naseem
Wasim Akram signs agreement with real estate agency, becomes franchise owner
Wasim Akram, a cricket icon, hasbecome the first franchise owner for Pakistan's largest real estate agency,Agency21 International.Wasim Akram and Agency21International signed a con
Ex-cricketer advises Pakistan not visit India for World Cup 2023
Former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan said on Tuesday that if India were to play the Asian Cup at a neutral venue, the green shirts should do the same for the forthcoming World Cup
LPL 2022: Mickey Arthur switches to Dambulla team, Sanath Jayasuriya Kandy's mentor
Sri Lanka's former head coachMickey Arthur, who was scheduled to be the head coach of the Galle Gladiatorsteam in the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will now, inst
Babar is a good enough player to come out on top: Gilchrist
Pakistan captain Babar Azam hasreceived much criticism recently for his slow batting. Even the former Pakistanibatsman Shahid Afridi criticized the Pakistan captain a few days ago
Moin Khan denied US visa but will be inducted in Hall of Fame
Former Pakistan captain Moin Khanhas been denied a US visa. According to the sources in Pakistan, the51-year-old Khan was scheduled to leave for the USA this week as he is one ofth
I don’t need to play on offside: Rizwan
Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan'sstrike rate in T20 is being discussed a lot. Former Pakistan cricketer MoinKhan again called him a leg-side player. The current wicket-keeper batsm
Former Pakistan skipper slams Babar for negative captaincy in Asia Cup final
Former Pakistan captain Moeen Khan has slammed Babar Azam for his "negative" captaincy in the Asian Cup final against Sri Lanka.Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan slammed Babar Azam
Pakistan have chance to win Asia Cup 2022 says Moin Khan
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan believes his team has the ability to win the 2022 Asia Cup.Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan believes the country has the ability to win
SLC to introduce LPL's five overseas players and coaches to media
On the eve of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had introduced all the captains of the five different franchise teams to the media. Galle Gladiators
LPL 2020: Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators
The Galle Gladiators have announced former Pakistan captain and star player Shahid Afridi as their captain for the first edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL) which will be played