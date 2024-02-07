Mohammad Wasim News
Khulna Tigers not worried about Pakistan players leaving from BPL
Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf,and Mohammad Wasim- all 3 are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) forKhulna Tigers. Keeping the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead, they have to go
Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets
Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict
Pakistan did not ask India to send little kids to play in Emerging Asia Cup: Haris
Pakistan Shaheens defeated Indiain the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to win the tournament title. Afterthe defeat, Indian cricketers and fans claimed that Pakistan won the ma
Misbah-ul-Haq suggests four names to PCB for Chief Selector
Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national team captain, has proposed
Mohammad Wasim takes a hilarious dig at Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan chief voter Mohammad Wasim threw a cheeky jibe at former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during a Twitter trend in which he shared his top picks for his favorite actor, a
Shanto stars as Sylhet beat Barishal in final-ball thriller
Sylhet Strikers have won thebattle between the top two teams in the points table on Tuesday (January 24) inMirpur. Batting earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 89 runs and Sylhetc
Pakistan Cricket Board fires chief selector Mohammad Wasim
The new PCB management committee, headed by Najam Sethi, has terminated chief selector Mohammad Wasim's contract and dissolved all committees formed under the now-defunct 2019 cons
Naseem Shah in doubt for Multan Test against England
Pakistan have been hit with anotherpace bowler’s injury concern as Naseem Shah’s participation in the second Test againstEngland in Multan is in doubt due to an ongoing shoulder ni
Pakistan to include Hasan Ali for Multan Test
Hasan Ali will likely replaceHaris Rauf in Pakistan’s squad, who has been ruled out for the remainder of theEngland series due to a quad injury. During England's first innings inRa
Haris Rauf ruled out of remaining two Tests against England
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf hasalready been ruled out of the second Test against England in Multan due to amuscle injury. There were concerns about his participation in the last matc
Haris Rauf ruled out of second Test against England
Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf hasbeen ruled out of the second Test against England in Multan. Even hisparticipation in the series is in doubt because of an injury in his right qua
Buttler makes bold prediction about Pakistan pacers ahead of T20 WC final
England’s attacking batters willface Pakistan's fiery pace attack in the T20 World Cup final in Melbournetomorrow. In the press conference before the match, the English captain Jos