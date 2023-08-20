Mohammad Waseem News
That is the beauty of sport: Tim Southee after the defeat against UAE
New Zealand captain Tim Southee islooking at the defeat against UAE in the second T20I from a sportingperspective. He also gives full credit to the opponent.UAE beat New Zealand by
33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances
In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1
Chris Lynn stars in Montreal Tigers' win
Montreal Tigers triumphed over Toronto Nationals at the TD Cricket Arena by 23 runs after a wet outfieldforced a delayed start, reducing the match to six overs a side. Fans were tr
UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include