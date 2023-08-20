
Mohammad Waseem News
That is the beauty of sport: Tim Southee after the defeat against UAE

New Zealand captain Tim Southee islooking at the defeat against UAE in the second T20I from a sportingperspective. He also gives full credit to the opponent.UAE beat New Zealand by

33-year-old Asif Khan earns maiden T20I call-up in UAE squad for New Zealand series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasannounced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.With this series, experienced cricketer Mohammad Waseem will make his

Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances

In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1

Chris Lynn stars in Montreal Tigers' win

Montreal Tigers triumphed over Toronto Nationals at the TD Cricket Arena by 23 runs after a wet outfieldforced a delayed start, reducing the match to six overs a side. Fans were tr

UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier

United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include

