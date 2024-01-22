Mohammad Shihab James News
Shihab-Ahrar's 109-run partnership gives Bangladesh U19 easy win
Bangladesh won the ICC U19 WorldCup 'A' group match by a big margin of 6 wickets. This 6-wicket win againstIreland paved the way for the Tigers to go to the next round. Bangladesh
Shihab James and Rafi Uzzaman star in Bangladesh U19's thrilling win over South Africa U19
Bangladesh U19 have won a close thriller against South Africa U19 to square the series by 1-1 on Sunday (9th July) at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium.On the start of the match, Bangladesh
Azan Awais stars in Pakistan U-19's another dominating victory over Bangladesh U-19
Pakistan Under-19 team have wonanother comfortable match against Bangladesh Under-19 on Monday (May 8) inChattogram. They beat the hosts by 78 runs in the second ODI and lead these