Tanzid Tamim's quick-fire fifty after Sakib's four wicket haul help Bangladesh overcome Oman
Bangladesh A thumped Oman A by 8 wickets on Saturday (15th July) at Sinhalese Sports Ground. Bangladeshi bowlers wrapped Oman's innings for 126 only which Bangladesh chased comfort
Live: Bangladesh opt to field in a do or die game
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in the second ODI of the 3 match series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh are trailing 1-0 in the series, making this a must w
Bangladesh Cricket's path forward post-Tamim Iqbal's retirement
Former ODI captain and opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. This announcement has left all the cricket fans of Banglade
Live: Bangladesh elect to bowl as Naim makes debut
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in the second Test of the two match Test series against New Zealand. Currently, the Tigers are leading the series 1-0, a ste
Can Bangladesh create history as NZ look to bounce back?
The second and final match of the two-match Test series between hosts New Zealand and visiting Bangladesh starts on Sunday (January 9). Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series after wi
Mushfiqur, Munim star in Abahani's big win
Abahani Limited has picked up a thumping win by 60 runs against their ‘arch rival’ Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first Super League match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stad
Abahani suffer first defeat in DPL, Doleshwar at the top
There have been three matches in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (June 7) which see all the matches completed successfully as rain doesn’t inter
Barishal qualify for playoffs as Dhaka lose despite Naim's century
Fortune Barishal have secured the play-off by defeating Beximco Dhaka by 2 runs in the last match of league stage of Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. For this, Minister Group Rajsha
Youngsters excited about playing under Mashrafe
The upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe could be Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's last as captain of the Bangladesh series.The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Ha
Soumya,Naim star as Bangladesh start Emerging Asia Cup with a solid win
Bangladesh have made a bright start in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup as they beat Hong Kong by a huge margin of 9 wickets on Thursday, November 14 at BKSP
'Hats off to Bangladesh' - Shoaib Akhtar
Bangladesh had a great chance of winning the series on Indian soil. They were almost near to clinch the T20 series. But the Tigers had to leave the field with disappointment in the
Bangladesh, better than Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies- Harbhajan
Bangladesh have not won the three-match T20 series against India. They have lost the series by 2-1. But the Tigers' performance has caught the eye of former Indian cricketer Harbha