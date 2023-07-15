
Trending Now

Mohammad Naim News
thumb

Tanzid Tamim's quick-fire fifty after Sakib's four wicket haul help Bangladesh overcome Oman

Bangladesh A thumped Oman A by 8 wickets on Saturday (15th July) at Sinhalese Sports Ground. Bangladeshi bowlers wrapped Oman's innings for 126 only which Bangladesh chased comfort

thumb

Live: Bangladesh opt to field in a do or die game

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in the second ODI of the 3 match series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh are trailing 1-0 in the series, making this a must w

thumb

Bangladesh Cricket's path forward post-Tamim Iqbal's retirement

Former ODI captain and opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. This announcement has left all the cricket fans of Banglade

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elect to bowl as Naim makes debut

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in the second Test of the two match Test series against New Zealand. Currently, the Tigers are leading the series 1-0, a ste

thumb

Can Bangladesh create history as NZ look to bounce back?

The second and final match of the two-match Test series between hosts New Zealand and visiting Bangladesh starts on Sunday (January 9). Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series after wi

thumb

Mushfiqur, Munim star in Abahani's big win

Abahani Limited has picked up a thumping win by 60 runs against their ‘arch rival’ Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first Super League match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stad

thumb

Abahani suffer first defeat in DPL, Doleshwar at the top

There have been three matches in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (June 7) which see all the matches completed successfully as rain doesn’t inter

thumb

Barishal qualify for playoffs as Dhaka lose despite Naim's century

Fortune Barishal have secured the play-off by defeating Beximco Dhaka by 2 runs in the last match of league stage of Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. For this, Minister Group Rajsha

thumb

Youngsters excited about playing under Mashrafe

The upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe could be Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's last as captain of the Bangladesh series.The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Ha

thumb

Soumya,Naim star as Bangladesh start Emerging Asia Cup with a solid win

Bangladesh have made a bright start in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup as they beat Hong Kong by a huge margin of 9 wickets on Thursday, November 14 at BKSP

thumb

'Hats off to Bangladesh' - Shoaib Akhtar

Bangladesh had a great chance of winning the series on Indian soil. They were almost near to clinch the T20 series. But the Tigers had to leave the field with disappointment in the

thumb

Bangladesh, better than Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies- Harbhajan

Bangladesh have not won the three-match T20 series against India. They have lost the series by 2-1. But the Tigers' performance has caught the eye of former Indian cricketer Harbha

