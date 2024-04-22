Mohammad Nabi News
Record alert : Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to pick up 200 wickets in IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal became the first bowler to have picked up 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached to this feat against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday. Yuzve
Mohammad Nabi's all round brilliance hands Afghanistan a thumping 117 run victory
Afghanistan crashed Ireland by 117 runs on Wednesday (13th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Mohammad Nabi's fifer and fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah G
Shanaka, Nawaz star in Khulna's win against Rangpur
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) Sylhet phase game started with the match between the Rangpur Riders and theKhulna Tigers. Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the 9th
Shivam Dube steers India home with his all round brilliance
India crashed Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Thursday (11th January) in Mohali. Shivam Dube's all round brilliance took them home with 6 wickets in hands. He first took a wicket with
UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t
Nabi, Rahmat Shah star in Afghanistan's dominating win over Netherlands
Afghanistan thumped Netherlands by 7 wickets on Friday (3rd November) at Lucknow. Mohammad Nabi's 3 wicket haul with the ball helped Afghanistan bundle Netherlands out for a measly
We shouldn't have lost against Bangladesh: Nabi
Afghanistan have defeated thegiants like England Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup. However, they losttheir first match against Bangladesh, who are really struggling in the tou
Rangpur Riders sign Mohammad Nabi
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)2024 players’ draft is on tomorrow (Sunday). 203 local and 448 foreigncricketers will be in the draft. Also, teams are signing star cricketers on
Mohammad Nabi becomes first Afghanistan cricketer to score 5000 international runs
On Tuesday, all-rounder MohammedNabi became the first player in Afghanistan's history to reach 5,000 runs ininternational competition. The 38-year-old did so during his team's matc
Mohammad Nabi and Rashid's heroics go in vain as Sri Lanka win a thriller to reach super fours
Sri Lanka triumphed over Afghanistan to get to the super fours. They have beaten Afghanistan by 2 runs on Tuesday (5th September) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Mohammad Nabi's unreal
Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10
JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9
Parthiv Patel’s Cape Town Samp Army defeat Harare Hurricanes by 16 Runs
The second day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 produced a great start as the CapeTown Samp Army put in an all-round effort to defeat the Harare Hurricane