Mohammad Nabi News
thumb

Record alert : Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to pick up 200 wickets in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first bowler to have picked up 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached to this feat against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday. Yuzve

thumb

Mohammad Nabi's all round brilliance hands Afghanistan a thumping 117 run victory

Afghanistan crashed Ireland by 117 runs on Wednesday (13th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Mohammad Nabi's fifer and fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah G

thumb

Shanaka, Nawaz star in Khulna's win against Rangpur

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) Sylhet phase game started with the match between the Rangpur Riders and theKhulna Tigers. Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the 9th

thumb

Shivam Dube steers India home with his all round brilliance

India crashed Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Thursday (11th January) in Mohali. Shivam Dube's all round brilliance took them home with 6 wickets in hands. He first took a wicket with

thumb

UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t

thumb

Nabi, Rahmat Shah star in Afghanistan's dominating win over Netherlands

Afghanistan thumped Netherlands by 7 wickets on Friday (3rd November) at Lucknow. Mohammad Nabi's 3 wicket haul with the ball helped Afghanistan bundle Netherlands out for a measly

thumb

We shouldn't have lost against Bangladesh: Nabi

Afghanistan have defeated thegiants like England Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup. However, they losttheir first match against Bangladesh, who are really struggling in the tou

thumb

Rangpur Riders sign Mohammad Nabi

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)2024 players’ draft is on tomorrow (Sunday). 203 local and 448 foreigncricketers will be in the draft. Also, teams are signing star cricketers on

thumb

Mohammad Nabi becomes first Afghanistan cricketer to score 5000 international runs

On Tuesday, all-rounder MohammedNabi became the first player in Afghanistan's history to reach 5,000 runs ininternational competition. The 38-year-old did so during his team's matc

thumb

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid's heroics go in vain as Sri Lanka win a thriller to reach super fours

Sri Lanka triumphed over Afghanistan to get to the super fours. They have beaten Afghanistan by 2 runs on Tuesday (5th September) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Mohammad Nabi's unreal

thumb

Joburg Buffaloes finish second in league stage with another win in Zim Afro T10

JoburgBuffaloes were in superb touch in what was the final game of the league stageof the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, defeating theHarare Hurricanes by 9

thumb

Parthiv Patel’s Cape Town Samp Army defeat Harare Hurricanes by 16 Runs

The second day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 produced a great start as the CapeTown Samp Army put in an all-round effort to defeat the Harare Hurricane

