PSL over for Karachi Kings speed star
Star pacer Mohammad Aamir has been ruled out from the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He will not take part in the remaining matchesof the season due to injury
"Inspiration for young cricketers": Mohammad Amir praises Virat Kohli
Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir took to Twitter to congratulate Virat Kohli on his outstanding stint as India Test captain.Pakistani paceman Mohammad Amir heaped praise on Ind
Aaqib Javed slams PCB for accepting Amir in the squad
Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir doesn’t deserve to be part of the squad in the upcoming England series.Due to the birth of his s
Mohammad Amir tests COVID-19 negative and ready to join the team
Pakistani pace bowler Mohammad Amir has twice in a row tested negative in the Covid-19 test. This left-arm cricketer has not been with the Pakistan team visiting England for so lon
Amir set to join Pakistan squad
Pakistani Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is all set to join the Pakistan team in England for the upcoming series. The return of Mohammad Amir has been confirmed by an official from
Kamran Akmal slams PCB while defending Umar Akmal
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal feels that country's cricket establishment has failed to handle a talented batsman like his younger brother, Umar Akmal.Umar Akmal is pre
Misbah defends axing of pace trio
Former skipper and current head coach Pakistan cricket team Misbah-Ul-Haque defended the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision of axing of senior pace trio Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Aamir,
Inexperienced Sri Lanka complete a 3-0 whitewash over no. 1 Pakistan
The second-string Sri Lanka have whitewashed the no. 1 T20I team Pakistan in Pakistan’s own home ground by 3-0 as the Lankans won the third and last T20 by 13 runs convincingly on
Amir admitted spot-fixing after skipper Afridi slapped him hard: Razzak
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on exposing some bitter memories of old days, said left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir confessed of being involved in spot-fixing only after
Watch: Cool and Calm Celebration of Raees
Pakistani bowler Rumman Raees did an exceptional celebration in PSL after taking the wickets of Pollard and Sohail Khan. He stood on the pitch like a statue that added in the list