Mohammad Aamir News
thumb

PSL over for Karachi Kings speed star

Star pacer Mohammad Aamir has been ruled out from the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He will not take part in the remaining matchesof the season due to injury

thumb

"Inspiration for young cricketers": Mohammad Amir praises Virat Kohli

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir took to Twitter to congratulate Virat Kohli on his outstanding stint as India Test captain.Pakistani paceman Mohammad Amir heaped praise on Ind

thumb

Aaqib Javed slams PCB for accepting Amir in the squad

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir doesn’t deserve to be part of the squad in the upcoming England series.Due to the birth of his s

thumb

Mohammad Amir tests COVID-19 negative and ready to join the team

Pakistani pace bowler Mohammad Amir has twice in a row tested negative in the Covid-19 test. This left-arm cricketer has not been with the Pakistan team visiting England for so lon

thumb

Amir set to join Pakistan squad

Pakistani Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is all set to join the Pakistan team in England for the upcoming series. The return of Mohammad Amir has been confirmed by an official from

thumb

Kamran Akmal slams PCB while defending Umar Akmal

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal feels that country's cricket establishment has failed to handle a talented batsman like his younger brother, Umar Akmal.Umar Akmal is pre

thumb

Misbah defends axing of pace trio

Former skipper and current head coach Pakistan cricket team Misbah-Ul-Haque defended the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision of axing of senior pace trio Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Aamir,

thumb

Inexperienced Sri Lanka complete a 3-0 whitewash over no. 1 Pakistan

The second-string Sri Lanka have whitewashed the no. 1 T20I team Pakistan in Pakistan’s own home ground by 3-0 as the Lankans won the third and last T20 by 13 runs convincingly on

thumb

Amir admitted spot-fixing after skipper Afridi slapped him hard: Razzak

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on exposing some bitter memories of old days, said left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir confessed of being involved in spot-fixing only after

thumb

Watch: Cool and Calm Celebration of Raees

Pakistani bowler Rumman Raees did an exceptional celebration in PSL after taking the wickets of Pollard and Sohail Khan. He stood on the pitch like a statue that added in the list

