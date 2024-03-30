
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mitchell Statc News
thumb

Iceland Cricket Strikes Again: Mocking KKR Mitchell Starc's Expensive Spell in IPL 2024

In the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Kolkata Knight Riders invested a hefty sum of INR 24.75 crore to acquire the services of the star Australian fast bowler Mitche

thumb

SL vs AUS: Mitchell Starc misses the 2nd T20I due to finger injury

Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo due to a 'strange' finger mishap. The paceman cut the index finger on his left hand during the ope

thumb

"It's certainly on the table," said Mitchell Starc of his participation in the 2022 IPL

Mitchell Starc last played in the Indian Premier League in 2015. He was one of the key bowlers for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2015 season.Australian pacer Mitchell Starc sa

thumb

Paine, Starc attain personal milestones

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has set a new wicket-keeping record while his go-to man Mitchell Starc also achieved a landmark at the same time.On day two of the second Test agai

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.