Michael Leask News
Another upset in T20 World Cup as Scotland stun West Indies
West Indies slumped to a shock 42-rundefeat to Scotland in the opening game of group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup roundone with the two-time champions crumbling in a chase on M
Chapman, Mitchell secure easy win for New Zealand in a high-scoring match
After the T20 series, New Zealandalso won the only ODI against Scotland. Despite posting a total of 306 runs, thehosts lost the match by a big margin of 7 wickets. Mark Chapman, wh
Scotland top Group B with third straight win
Scotland have maintained theirhundred per cent winning ratio in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021beating hosts Oman by a big margin of 8 wickets in their last match on
Shakib sets two new records
Bangladesh star cricketer ShakibAl Hasan has made it a habit to set new records. This time the ace all-rounderhas set a double record in Bangladesh's first match in the seventh edi