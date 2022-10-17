
Michael Leask News
thumb

Another upset in T20 World Cup as Scotland stun West Indies

West Indies slumped to a shock 42-rundefeat to Scotland in the opening game of group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup roundone with the two-time champions crumbling in a chase on M

thumb

Chapman, Mitchell secure easy win for New Zealand in a high-scoring match

After the T20 series, New Zealandalso won the only ODI against Scotland. Despite posting a total of 306 runs, thehosts lost the match by a big margin of 7 wickets. Mark Chapman, wh

thumb

Scotland top Group B with third straight win

Scotland have maintained theirhundred per cent winning ratio in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021beating hosts Oman by a big margin of 8 wickets in their last match on

thumb

Shakib sets two new records

Bangladesh star cricketer ShakibAl Hasan has made it a habit to set new records. This time the ace all-rounderhas set a double record in Bangladesh's first match in the seventh edi

